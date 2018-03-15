 Skip to main content
Trade! Dolphins replacing Pouncey with 49ers' Kilgore

Published: Mar 15, 2018 at 07:09 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Miami wasted no time in finding a replacement for Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey.

The 49ers are trading center Daniel Kilgore to the Dolphins, San Francisco announced on Thursday. The deal includes a swap of late-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

The news comes just hours after Pouncey requested -- and was granted -- his release.

Although Kilgore just signed a three-year extension last month, he was deemed expendable when former Giants center Weston Richburg landed a five-year, $47.5 million contract from San Francisco.

Kilgore will be part of a Miami offensive-line overhaul that now includes four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton, who just signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million.

The move frees up cap space for the 49ers and fills a position of need for the Dolphins.

