Track Sunday's key injuries in NFL

T.J. Yeldon's disappointing sophomore campaign took another hit.
Yeldon has rushed for at least 40 yards just once in his first nine games after a rookie season that saw him eclipse that mark nine times, including two 100-yard performances.
Chris Ivory was the workhorse for the time being, but his ball security troubles continued on Sunday. Ivory lost his league-worst fourth fumble in the second quarter, and all four have come in the past five games. It seems that a once-promising dynamic duo at tailback has blown up in Jacksonville's face this season.
Here are the other injuries we are tracking today:
- Bengals wideoutA.J. Green was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Bills and did not return with a right hamstring injury. Coach Marvin Lewis said he has no timetable for a return for Green, though NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury appears to be a significant one.
Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, meanwhile, tore his ACL in the Bengals' loss to the Bills, a source told Rapoport.
Cincinnati safety Shawn Williams also did not return with a hurt hamstring.
- The Bills saw two important pieces on offense go down in the first half against the Bengals. Star running back LeSean McCoy did not return with a thumb injury, and wideout Robert Woods did not finish the game with a knee injury. The team announced McCoy will require surgery this week but is expected to play next week.
- Bears rookie pass rusher Leonard Floyd was carted off from the field after suffering a neck injury. Floyd's head crashed into teammate Akiem Hicks when he was going for a tackle.
After the game, coach John Fox said Floyd was transported to a local hospital to undergo testing but said his movement looked good. Later, the team announced Floyd has been released from the local hospital and returned with the team to Chicago on Sunday night.
- Cowboys defensive back Morris Claiborne told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he suffered an injury to his pelvis and is hoping to avoid surgery. He will have another MRI in three weeks.
- Giants wideout Roger Lewis Jr. is being evaluated for a concussion. Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse (knee) did not return.
- Cody Kessler headed to the locker room and did not return after being evaluated for a concussion. Josh McCown took over the quarterback duties for the Browns. Head coach Hue Jackson told reporters after the game Kessler suffered a concussion.
- Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise did not return with a shoulder injury. Pete Carroll told reporters after the game that Prosise suffered a scapula injury and is "going to be out for a while." Safety Earl Thomas went down with a hamstring injury.
- Rapoport reported 49ers safety Eric Reid tore his biceps, based on initial tests. The DB will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.