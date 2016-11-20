Around the NFL

Track Sunday's key injuries in NFL

Published: Nov 20, 2016 at 12:13 PM

T.J. Yeldon's disappointing sophomore campaign took another hit.

The Jaguars running back suffered an ankle injury against the Lions, and did not return.

Yeldon has rushed for at least 40 yards just once in his first nine games after a rookie season that saw him eclipse that mark nine times, including two 100-yard performances.

Chris Ivory was the workhorse for the time being, but his ball security troubles continued on Sunday. Ivory lost his league-worst fourth fumble in the second quarter, and all four have come in the past five games. It seems that a once-promising dynamic duo at tailback has blown up in Jacksonville's face this season.

Here are the other injuries we are tracking today:

  1. Bengals wideoutA.J. Green was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Bills and did not return with a right hamstring injury. Coach Marvin Lewis said he has no timetable for a return for Green, though NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury appears to be a significant one.

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, meanwhile, tore his ACL in the Bengals' loss to the Bills, a source told Rapoport.

Cincinnati safety Shawn Williams also did not return with a hurt hamstring.

  1. The Bills saw two important pieces on offense go down in the first half against the Bengals. Star running back LeSean McCoy  did not return with a thumb injury, and wideout Robert Woods did not finish the game with a knee injury. The team announced McCoy will require surgery this week but is expected to play next week.
  1. Bears rookie pass rusher Leonard Floyd was carted off from the field after suffering a neck injury. Floyd's head crashed into teammate Akiem Hicks when he was going for a tackle.

After the game, coach John Fox said Floyd was transported to a local hospital to undergo testing but said his movement looked good. Later, the team announced Floyd has been released from the local hospital and returned with the team to Chicago on Sunday night.

Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a broken bone in his foot Sunday, Fox confirmed.

  1. Cowboys defensive back Morris Claiborne told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he suffered an injury to his pelvis and is hoping to avoid surgery. He will have another MRI in three weeks.
  1. Cornerback Brent Grimes did not return for the Buccaneers after suffering a quad injury.
  1. Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin (concussion) missed the remainder of the game against the Lions, while defensive end Jared Odrick (foot) also did not return.
  1. Giants wideout Roger Lewis Jr. is being evaluated for a concussion. Offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse (knee) did not return.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (hamstring) did not return to the game against the Bucs.
  1. Eagles running backs Ryan Mathews (knee) and Darren Sproles (ribs) both went down with injuries in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Eagles defensive back Leodis McKelvin was evaluated for a head injury.

  1. Cody Kessler headed to the locker room and did not return after being evaluated for a concussion. Josh McCown took over the quarterback duties for the Browns. Head coach Hue Jackson told reporters after the game Kessler suffered a concussion.
  1. Bears offensive lineman Josh Sitton (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the game vs. the Giants.
  1. Bengals cornerback Dre Kickpatrick (knee) did not return against the Bills.
  1. Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan (knee) did not return against the Colts.
  1. Dolphins offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil did not return after injuring his shoulder.
  1. Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise did not return with a shoulder injury. Pete Carroll told reporters after the game that Prosise suffered a scapula injury and is "going to be out for a while." Safety Earl Thomas went down with a hamstring injury.
  1. Patriots star special teamer Matthew Slater (foot) left the game.
  1. Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson did not return after being carted off with a knee injury.
  1. Rapoport reported 49ers safety Eric Reid tore his biceps, based on initial tests. The DB will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns signing RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million

The Cleveland Browns and running back D'Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah on recovering from injury: 'I feel like I've been hungry like I haven't ate in years'

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been no stranger to on-the-field hardship since joining Detroit. After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Ohio State product is "hungry" to get back on the field once again.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott still feels he has 'something to prove' after injury-hampered season

Despite suffering a partially torn PCL in Week 4, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott started every game for Dallas in 2021. Though he maintained numbers that ranked him among the top RBs in the league, Elliott still feels he has something to prove in 2022.

news

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith

New Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown believes the Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers in himself and DeVonta Smith, who Brown expects "to dominate."

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retires after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW