Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Washington DE Chase Young on his first NFL season and more

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Defensive Rookie of the Year ﻿Chase Young﻿ to the podcast. Chase comes out swinging with a locker room story from his days at Ohio State (2:08). MRob wonders how Chase handled the distractions of coming home to Washington to play pro ball (4:04), and how he knew at age 9 that he'd be a "future NFL player." Coach Billick asks about Young's transition from second-overall pick to NFL superstar (6:53), and how he managed to excel during the most unique season ever. Buckeye success in D.C. is not guaranteed. What went wrong for ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿? Chase gets real about his former Ohio State and Washington teammate (9:26). What's the key to hunting down today's mobile QBs? According to Young, it's a lion mentality that transcends the football field (11:42), keeping him on the fierce straight and narrow. Coach Billick asks the burning question: Who's the biggest slob in the Washington locker room (13:42)? And Chase shows his confidence, and honesty, when MRob asks if there's any offensive player who impressed him this year (14:20). Intimidated by the G.O.A.T.? No way (15:16), and why the "GO BLUE!" written on the jersey Tom Brady gave him was OK with the former Buckeye. MRob asks Chase about his time with Alex Smith (20:00). Chase weighs in on his college coach's transition to the NFL (20:55), and how Urban Meyer telling him he wasn't "a very good player" lit a fire in his belly. Finally, Young on why he felt passionate enough about police-accountability reform to testify before the Maryland House Judiciary Committee (22:59).