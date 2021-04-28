Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Thomas Dimitroff on How the NFL Draft Process Really Works

Published: Apr 28, 2021

Former NFL Executive of the Year and longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff stops by to tell Brian Billick and Michael Robinson the real story about the Julio Jones trade, and feeling deflated after hearing Jon Gruden slam it on TV (1:45). Coach and Thomas then dive into the process of making decisions in the NFL draft (5:15), and the conversation shifts to how a team develops a draft board and grading scale (9:20). Billick then wants to know about the tension that can exist between front office personnel in preparation for the draft and in the war room (13:10). Despite things being calm for the most part during the draft, Thomas does reveal a draft pick dropping an F-bomb on live TV causing a bit of a tense moment (17:45). Dimitroff then talks about the importance of drafting quarterback Matt Ryan, and how rumors swirled about the Baltimore Ravens thinking about trading up to beat Atlanta to the pick (20:10). Then Mike Rob gets candid and asks if there is a perception to ask Black players a certain set of questions over white players, and Thomas gives an insightful answer (25:55). Finally, Dimitroff gives his take on whether the Falcons should draft a quarterback with the fourth overall pick this year (30:35).

