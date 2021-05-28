Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Thomas Davis talks Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and the evolution of the LB

Three-time Pro Bowl Linebacker & Walter Payton Man of the Year award-winner Thomas Davis joins Michael Robinson & Brian Baldinger. Up first, Davis talks about the one time a player almost came to blows with head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina (2:05). Next, he opens up about one of the hardest hits he ever took in the NFL and getting a little revenge on the next play (4:30). Baldy gets insight from Davis on making the transition from safety to linebacker early in his career (6:02). The guys explore the evolution of the LB position and how tight end's have forced the changes (8:20). Mike Rob gets Davis to break down his competitive relationship with former teammate Luke Kuechly, (11:05), the philosophy of Rivera (13.58), and going against Cam Newton in practice during the 2015 season (16:35). Hear why Davis believes in Newton (17:45) and the outfit Newton probably wishes he never put on (19:40). Finally, what's next for Davis as he embraces the next chapter of his post-football life (21:30).