Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Thomas Davis talks Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and the evolution of the LB

Published: May 28, 2021 at 11:55 AM

Three-time Pro Bowl Linebacker & Walter Payton Man of the Year award-winner Thomas Davis joins Michael Robinson & Brian Baldinger. Up first, Davis talks about the one time a player almost came to blows with head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina (2:05). Next, he opens up about one of the hardest hits he ever took in the NFL and getting a little revenge on the next play (4:30). Baldy gets insight from Davis on making the transition from safety to linebacker early in his career (6:02). The guys explore the evolution of the LB position and how tight end's have forced the changes (8:20). Mike Rob gets Davis to break down his competitive relationship with former teammate Luke Kuechly, (11:05), the philosophy of Rivera (13.58), and going against Cam Newton in practice during the 2015 season (16:35). Hear why Davis believes in Newton (17:45) and the outfit Newton probably wishes he never put on (19:40). Finally, what's next for Davis as he embraces the next chapter of his post-football life (21:30).

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW