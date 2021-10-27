Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Steven Jackson on playing days, Patriots speech and RBs he modeled game after

Published: Oct 27, 2021 at 05:00 AM

Former NFL running back Steven Jackson joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to give insight into his playing days. First, Jackson gives a locker room story about the biggest prank he's seen. Then, he talks about being the Rams all-time leading rusher and if he's ever felt like the forgotten man. After that, he talks about running backs he modeled his game after. Then, Jackson discusses his decision to leave the Rams after 9 seasons. Later, he talks about giving a speech to the Patriots locker room before an AFC Championship game. Then, Jackson discusses his role with the NFL Legends Community. To wrap up the show, he discusses if he considers himself a Hall of Famer.

