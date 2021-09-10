Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Steve Jordan's Multi-Generational NFL Family

Published: Sep 09, 2021 at 10:49 PM

Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to compare and contrast his days playing in the NFL to now when his son, Cameron Jordan, is playing for the New Orleans Saints. First, Steve tells a locker room story about how as a rookie following the 1982 NFL lockout player salaries became publicly known. Then he recounts stories about his teammates, including Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter. Later, he talks about his son, Cameron, and how the Saints defensive end once had no interest in playing football! To round out the show, the group make their predictions for the Saints and Vikings 2021 season and project which teams will be in the playoffs this season.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

