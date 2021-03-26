Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Shaun O'Hara

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM

Michael Robinson welcomes fellow Super Bowl champion Shaun O'Hara to the podcast to swap Lombardi Trophy tales. Shaun shares a Super Bowl XLII bye week locker room story that made Michael Strahan grin, reluctantly (1:56). MRob spills the tea on what really went down between Percy Harvin and Golden Tate before Super Bowl XLVIII (6:27). Shaun shares some little known Plaxico Burress Super Bowl drama (12:07), before recalling the Canyon of Heroes after the Giants took down Tom Brady's undefeated Patriots (16:55). Finally, MRob and Shaun discuss what life is like after you win that ring (18:47).

