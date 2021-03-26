Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Shaun O'Hara

Michael Robinson welcomes fellow Super Bowl champion Shaun O'Hara to the podcast to swap Lombardi Trophy tales. Shaun shares a Super Bowl XLII bye week locker room story that made Michael Strahan grin, reluctantly (1:56). MRob spills the tea on what really went down between Percy Harvin and Golden Tate before Super Bowl XLVIII (6:27). Shaun shares some little known Plaxico Burress Super Bowl drama (12:07), before recalling the Canyon of Heroes after the Giants took down Tom Brady's undefeated Patriots (16:55). Finally, MRob and Shaun discuss what life is like after you win that ring (18:47).
Op-Ed: Savannah Foster on pursuing and realizing dream of becoming an NFL agent
Strong female voices in the NFL may not be the norm yet, but get ready, because women are making great strides in all sides of the business, writes Savannah Foster, the vice president of client relations at Athletes First.
Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder
The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection.