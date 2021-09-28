Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Scott Pioli on drafting Tom Brady, connection to Bill Belichick, scout stories

Former Patriots vice president of player personnel and former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to give insight into his days as a scout, stories of drafting Tom Brady and working with Bill Belichick. First, Pioli gives a locker room story from his early days as a scout with the Cleveland Browns. Then, he discusses his connection with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, while working for the Patriots. After that, Pioli gives his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots Week 4 matchup. Next, he gives a flashback to the draft room in 2000, when the Patriots drafted Brady. Following that, Pioli talks about how the Patriots kept four quarterbacks on the roster and gives an evaluation of Brady early in his career. To wrap up the show, Pioli tells a story which describes Brady's incredible work ethic.