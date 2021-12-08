Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Peter King tells football stories of the past and present

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 05:01 AM

Sportswriter Peter King joins Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room Podcast to tell football stories from the past and present. First, King tells a story involving a former President. Then, Garafolo discusses advice he got from King in the past. King also touches on the importance of talking to as many players as possible when covering a team. Later, he hits on why there should be full-time officials. To wrap up the show, King talks about the best weather game he has ever covered.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

