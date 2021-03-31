Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Michael Robinson and Brian Billick with some surprising locker room stories

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick play the dynamic duo on today's podcast. First up, Coach Billick with a postgame locker room story involving a game that wasn't quite over yet (:53). MRob talks about a talented young running back who couldn't get out of San Francisco fast enough (2:33), then goes on to tell how all eyes, including Pete Carroll's, were on him and his cell phone as the lockout ended in Seattle (5:21). Coach and MRob dive into the advantages and challenges of the upcoming 17-game season (6:51). With the chance of fewer organized team activities, MRob asks what happens to the younger guys and role players that benefit from being in team facilities (9:20). Will active rosters remain at 53 players (11:44)? That question sends MRob reminiscing about "Beast Quake" …not because it was awesome, but because he was winded. MRob asks Billick how he transitioned to the offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens (14:25). According to Billick, being the first team ever featured on Hard Knocks helped (15:42). What offseason changes will remain from the pandemic? And what needs to go back to "normal" (18:19)?