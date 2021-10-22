Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Martellus Bennett on Super Bowl win, Imagination Agency, post-NFL career (Part Two)

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to give insight into his playing days and post-NFL career. First, Bennett tells locker room stories from the year the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Next, Bennett goes into detail about his philosophy surrounding creativity and the formation of The Imagination Agency. To wrap up the show, Bennett expands on his life and career since retiring from football.