Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Life as a Dallas Cowboy with Drew Pearson (Part 1)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson joins Michael Robinson to share a locker room story about a teammate going snorkeling in a hot tub to help heal an injury (1:20). Then, Pearson talks about his journey from an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa to "America's Team," and why the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers weren't the right fit for him (4:50). It came down to the Cowboys dealing out $150 cash to sign the future Super Bowl champion (6:10).

Once on the team, Drew talks about the discipline that coach Tom Landry required and it's something that Mike Rob can relate to playing for Joe Paterno (9:15). The conversation then shifts to who is the real rival for the Cowboys, and Pearson reveals which teams got him amped up (18:11). What you see is what you get with Jerry Jones according to Drew (21:00), and he tells us why he you need to believe in Dak Prescott the guy who in his words put Tony Romo out of the league (23:50). Finally, Mike Rob asks if the Cowboys can win with Mike McCarthy's system and the Hall of Fame receiver gives hope to Dallas fans (26:25).