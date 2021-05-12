Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Herm Edwards on playing and coaching in the NFL, and coaching college football

Published: May 12, 2021 at 12:52 PM

Arizona State coach and former NFL coach Herm Edwards stops by to tell Brian Billick about the stories that the camera didn't catch with the "Miracle at the Meadowlands" (1:15). Edwards then talks about what drew him into the college coaching world (5:35), and how he mentors and connects with young athletes, revealing that it all begins with a simple question (8:35). Then, Billick asks Edwards about what spurred the infamous "You play to win the game" press conference (13:55), and Edwards talks about the reaction his family and team had after the comments took off (16:15). The guys then discuss the difficulty of coaching in the massive New York City market, and Edwards reflects on a note that former New York Jets and New York Giants coach Bill Parcells left for him when he took the job with the Jets (19:10). Edwards talks about how he keeps his infectious energy going, and sustaining a 4 a.m. workout routine (21:15). The conversation transitions to how he was able to never miss a game or a practice during his long NFL playing career (24:25). Finally, with the schedule being released, Edwards breaks down how he would approach a 17-game slate and modified preseason (26:25).

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

