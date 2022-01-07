Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Former LB Lorenzo Alexander on the importance of old-school football in the modern game

Former NFL linebacker and two-time Pro Bowler Lorenzo Alexander joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to tell stories from his time as a player in the league. Alexander starts with a locker-room story about the time Albert Haynesworth didn't want to come to practice on Christmas morning. Then, Alexander goes into detail on the autograph mistake Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made as a rookie, and Mike Rob recalls the time Alexander ran him over. Next, Walker discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to feared defender, why he believes football is about "man whoopin' man," and finally, how he's giving back to the next generation and encouraging others to do so, as well.