Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Former LB Lorenzo Alexander on the importance of old-school football in the modern game

Published: Jan 07, 2022 at 04:57 AM

Former NFL linebacker and two-time Pro Bowler Lorenzo Alexander joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to tell stories from his time as a player in the league. Alexander starts with a locker-room story about the time Albert Haynesworth didn't want to come to practice on Christmas morning. Then, Alexander goes into detail on the autograph mistake Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made as a rookie, and Mike Rob recalls the time Alexander ran him over. Next, Walker discusses his journey from undrafted free agent to feared defender, why he believes football is about "man whoopin' man," and finally, how he's giving back to the next generation and encouraging others to do so, as well.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year

Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Members of John Madden's family to light Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Raiders' season finale

As the NFL community continues to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning a special tribute in honor of their most iconic coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW