Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Chris Johnson on breaking records, current Titans team and racing a cheetah

Published: Nov 17, 2021 at 05:13 AM

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to give insight into his playing days. First, Johnson gives a locker room story about parking in the general manager's parking spot and being pranked as a result. Then, he talks about the single-season scrimmage record he holds and looks back at when he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2009. After that, he discusses his nickname, CJ2K, and how he got it. Then, Johnson gives his take on the current Tennessee Titans team and some of their pieces. Following that, he talks about the time he raced a cheetah. To wrap up the show, Johnson talks about the young running backs and defensive players he likes in the league.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

