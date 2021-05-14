Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on entering second season in Denver

Broncos two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon joins Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger to talk about the time he, Melvin Ingram and Antonio Gates missed the team bus and had to cab it to the stadium (1:55). Baldy wonders if Ingram still believes he's all-world at every position (3:50). MRob and Flash talk about what a capacity crowd at Mile High Stadium is going to be like (4:48). What did Gordon think when he heard the Aaron Rodgersto Denver rumors (6:50)? And did he actually predict that Teddy Bridgewater would be a Bronco (9:10)? What's up with Drew Lock? MRob wants to know and Gordon says he told Drew to "fake it 'til you make it" (9:48), and that competition with Bridgewater will be good for him. Baldy asks what lessons he learned from Philip Rivers (12:19), and then asks Gordon to talk about that stout Broncos defense and the return of Von Miller (13:30). MRob wants to know if Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be getting Gordon the ball through the air (16:20), and Baldy wants to know how well Gordon treats his blockers (18:26). Speaking of blockers, what does Gordon think of Broncos rookie center, and fellow Wisconsinite, Quinn Meinerz (20:40)?
NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcasts Network.