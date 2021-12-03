Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Anthony Muñoz on playing in the Freezer Bowl, Lincoln Riley to USC, and Dick Butkus

Published: Dec 03, 2021 at 05:14 AM

11-time First-team All Pro and Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to tell locker room stories from his time as a player in the league. Muñoz starts with a locker room tale before sharing his thoughts on the hiring of Lincoln Riley at USC, Muñoz's alma mater. Next, Muñoz recounts the transition from Southern California to living in the Midwest after the Bengals drafted him in 1980. Then, the hosts ask for all the gritty details about the infamous Freezer Bowl – the 1981 AFC Championship Game between the Chargers and Bengals, when the wind chill was minus 59 degrees. After that, Muñoz gives his opinion on how today's players would fare in his era of football, including a fun story about Dick Butkus. Later, Muñoz describes his role with the NFL Alumni Academy, what it was like winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 1991, and the work he does with the Anthony Muñoz Foundation. Finally, Muñoz comments on the state of the current Bengals roster, quarterback Joe Burrow, and their chances in the 2021 playoffs.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

