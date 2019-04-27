Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2019 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There were 254 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft who now have a place to call home. But for those who didn't hear their name called over the three days, it doesn't mean hope of making an NFL roster is lost. Here is my position-by-position list of the best undrafted rookie free agents available (by rank).
Quarterbacks
- Tyree Jackson, Buffalo (UPDATE: Signing with Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)
- Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St. (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- Jordan Ta'amu, Mississippi
- Jacob Dolegala, Central Connecticut St. (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
- Manny Wilkins, Arizona State (UPDATE: Signed with Green Bay Packers, the team announced)
- Taryn Christion, South Dakota St. (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, per the team)
- Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)
- Eric Dungey, Syracuse (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
- Jake Browning, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per Pelissero)
- Brett Rypien, Boise State (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
- Justice Hansen, Arkansas State
- Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State
- Jalan McClendon, Baylor
- Tanner Mangum, BYU
- Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma St. (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Green Bay Packers, per Oklahoma State)
- Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
- David Blough, Purdue (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, per the team)
- Jacob Knipp, Northern Colorado
- Hayden Moore, Cincinnati
- Devlin Hodges, Samford
- Wilton Speight, UCLA (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)
- Drew Anderson, Murray State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
- Brad Mayes, Lehigh
- Kyle Kempt, Iowa State
- JaJuan Lawson, Rhode Island
- Jacob Mezera, Fort Hays St.
- Andrew Ford, UMass
- Gus Ragland, Miami (Ohio)
- Amir Hall, Bowie State
- Sam Straub, Southern Illinois
- Layton Rabb, Midwestern State
- C.J. Collins, Southwestern Assemblies of God
- John Lovett, Princeton (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)
- Alex Figueroa, Central Oklahoma
- Silas Stewart, Incarnate Word (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
Running backs
- Karan Higdon, Michigan (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Houston Texans, per Higdon)
- Alex Barnes, Kansas State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans, per Pelissero)
- James Williams, Washington St. (UPDATE: Signed with Kansas City Chiefs, per Williams)
- Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with New Orleans Saints, per NFL.com's Herbie Teope)
- Nick Brossette, LSU (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Andrew Beck, Texas (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Xavier Turner, Tarleton State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
- LJ Scott, Michigan State
- Tre Watson, Texas
- Damarea Crockett, Missouri
- Dominick Bragalone, Lehigh
- Wes Hills, Slippery Rock
- Matt Colburn, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- Jordan Ellis, Virginia (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
- Jalin Moore, Appalachian St. (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Darrin Hall, Pittsburgh
- Bruce Anderson, North Dakota St. (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- Patrick Laird, California
- Aeris Williams, Mississippi St.
- Marcus Jones, Gannon
- Thomas Lexington, UNLV
- Marquis Young, Massachusetts
- Jacques Patrick, Florida State
- Travon McMillian, Colorado (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
- Ryan Fulse, Wagner
- Joshuwa Holloman, Eastern Michigan
- Alec Ingold, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
- George Aston, Pittsburgh (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
- Carson Meier, Oklahoma (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Elijah Holyfield, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with Carolina Panthers, *NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports*)
Wide receivers
- Emanuel Hall, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Stanley Morgan, Nebraska (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
- Anthony Johnson, Buffalo (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- Jon'Vea Johnson, Toledo (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Jalen Guyton, North Texas (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Jason Moore, Toledo (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, team announced)
- DaMarkus Lodge, Mississippi (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- David Sills, West Virginia (UPDATE: Signing with Buffalo Bills, per Pelissero)
- Jakobi Meyers, North Carolina St. (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
- Keelan Doss, Cal Davis (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
- Greg Dortch, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Jazz Ferguson, NW State-Louisiana (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, Pelissero reports)
- Jamal Custis, Syracuse
- Cody Thompson, Toledo (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Kansas City Chiefs, per Teope)
- Ryan Davis, Auburn (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Ashton Dulin, Malone (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
- Brody Oliver, Colorado School of Mines
- Brian Burt, Fresno State
- Tyre Brady, Marshall (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic
- Nyqwan Murray, Florida State
- Jamarius Way, South Alabama
- Jaylen Smith, Louisville (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per Pelissero)
- Felton Davis III, Michigan State
- Alex Wesley, Northern Colorado (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
- Johnnie Dixon, Ohio State
- Emmanuel Butler, Northern Arizona (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Tyron Johnson, Oklahoma St.
- Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport)
- Jeff Smith, Boston College (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Michael Walker, Boston College (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Malik Taylor, Ferris State (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- Trevion Thompson, Clemson (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced)
- Preston Williams, Colorado St. (UPDATE: Signing with Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero)
- Trinity Benson, East Central (OK) (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
- Deonte Harris, Assumption (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Kelvin McKnight, Samford (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
- Trayone Gray, Hawaii (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
- Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
- Joe Horn Jr., Missouri Western
- Shawn Bane Jr., Northwest Missouri St. (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)
- Damion Jeanpiere, Nicholls State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers, the team announced)
- Jauan Wesley, Northern Illinois
Tight ends
- Dax Raymond, Utah State (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- C.J. Conrad, Kentucky (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
- Kendall Blanton, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- David Lucero, UTEP
- Romello Brooker, Houston (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- Kano Dillon, Oregon
- Donald Parham, Stetson (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
- Keenan Brown, Texas State (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- Matt Sokol, Michigan St. (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, Rapoport reports)
- Daniel Helm, Duke (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, team announced)
- Jerome Washington, Rutgers (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
- Tyler Petite, USC
- Milan Richard, Clemson
- Jeremy Patton, Arkansas
- Hale Hentges, Alabama (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
- Trey Lansman, Nebraska-Kearney
- Darnell Jenkins, Rocky Mountain
- Mik'Quan Deane, Western Kentucky (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
- C'yontai Lewis, Florida
- Brandon Dillon, Marian (UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per Rapoport)
- Ian Bunting, California (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Davis Koppenhaver, Duke (UPDATE: Signed with Green Bay Packers, the team announced)
- Jake Powell, Monmouth
- Micky Crum, Louisville
- Cole Herdman, Purdue (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
- Logan Parker, Southern Utah
- Zander Neuville, Wisconsin
- Seth Hebert, Central Missouri
- Ravian Pierce, Syracuse
- Mavin Saunders, Kansas
- Isaiah Searight, Fordham (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- Tyree Mayfield, Wyoming (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)
Offensive tackles
- Tyler Roemer, San Diego St. (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
- Mitch Hyatt, Clemson (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech (UPDATE: Signed with Green Bay Packers, the team announced)
- Donnell Greene, Minnesota (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Brandon Knight, Indiana (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Blake Hance, Northwestern
- Alex Bookser, Pittsburgh
- Chidi Okeke, Tennessee St. (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
- Willie Wright, Tulsa (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
- Ethan Greenidge, Villanova (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Devon Johnson, Ferris State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)
- Paul Adams, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
- Derrick Puni, Central Missouri (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Brian Wallace, Arkansas (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
- Derrick Kelly, Florida State (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Brian Fineanganofo, Idaho State (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
- Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Michigan (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
- Tyree St. Louis, Miami (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Brandon Hitner, Villanova (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- William Sweet, North Carolina (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
- Garrett McGhin, East Carolina
- Patrick Lawrence, Baylor
- Patrick Mekari, California (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
- Tariq Cole, Rutgers (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
- Ryan Pope, San Diego St. (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
- Brock Ruble, Toledo (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- A.T. Hall, Stanford (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
- Koda Martin, Syracuse (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, Rapoport reports)
- Jaelin Robinson, Temple (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)
- Travis Vornkahl, West Texas A&M
Interior offensive linemen
- Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
- Trevon Tate, Memphis (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
- Calvin Anderson, Texas (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Tyler Jones, North Carolina St. (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Ryan Bates, Penn State (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
- Alex Bars, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Lester Cotton, Alabama (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
- Ross Reynolds, Iowa (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)
- Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi St.
- Fred Johnson, Florida (UPDATE: Signed with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
- Martez Ivey, Florida
- Branton Autry, Jacksonville St.
- Nate Herbig, Stanford (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
- Garrett Brumfield, LSU (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
- Justin Falcinelli, Clemson
- West Martin, Indiana
- Tommy Doles, Northwestern
- Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- O'Shea Dugas, Louisiana Tech (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
- Gavin Wiggins, Youngstown St.
- Damian Prince, Maryland
- Joe Lowery, Ohio (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Marquez Tucker, Southern Utah (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Terronne Prescod, North Carolina St*. *
Defensive ends
- Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
- Carl Granderson, Wyoming (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Porter Gustin, USC (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Amani Bledsoe, Oklahoma (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
- Wyatt Ray, Boston College (UPDATE: Signed with the Cleveland Browns)
- Malik Reed, Nevada (*UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced *
- Corbin Kaufusi, BYU (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Jabril Frazier, Boise State
- Breckyn Hager, Texas
- Ronheen Bingham, Arkansas St.
- Kyle Phillips, Tennessee (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- CeCe Jefferson, Florida
- Malik Carney, North Carolina (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
- Landis Durham, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- Jamal Davis, Akron
- Justin Alexandre, Incarnate Word (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Markus Jones, Angelo State (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
- Ahmad Gooden, Samford (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
- Derick Roberson, San Houston St. (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
- Rickey Neal, Northern Iowa
- Michael Onuoha, Texas A&M-Commerce (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
- Kahzin Daniels, Charleston (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- Anree Saint Amour, Georgia Tech
Defensive tackles
- Gerald Willis, Miami (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, per the team)
- Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Albert Huggins, Clemson
- Kevin Givens, Penn State (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)
- Freedom Akinmoladun, Nebraska
- Javier Edwards, Colorado (UPDATE: Signing with Houston Texans, Rapoport reports)
- Daniel Wise, Kansas (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming
- Jay-Tee Tiuli, Eastern Washington (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
- Khairi Clark, Florida (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Shy Tuttle, Tennessee (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Marquise Copeland, Cincinnati (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- Johnny Dwight, Alabama
- Ryan Bee, Marshall (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
- Olive Sagapolu, Wisconsin
- Chris Nelson, Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
- Bryan Mone, Michigan (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
- Terrence Alexander, LSU
- Iseoluwapo Jegede, Valdosta St. (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
- Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia
- Kevin Wilkins, Rutgers (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
- Darrion Daniels, Oklahoma St.
- Jalen Dalton, North Carolina
- Miles Brown, Wofford (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
- Desmond Branch, Georgia Tech
Linebackers
- Te'Von Coney, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
- Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State (UPDATE: Signing with Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero)
- T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
- Drew Lewis, Colorado
- Joe Giles-Harris, Duke (UPDATE: Signed with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Gary Johnson, Texas (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, Pelissero reports)
- Tyrel Dodson, Texas A&M
- Tre Lamar, Clemson (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
- Nate Hall, Northwestern (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Joe Dineen, Kansas (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
- Chase Hansen, Utah (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Josiah Tauaefa, Texas-San Antonio (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
- Jordan Jones, Kentucky
- Darius Harris, Middle Tennessee St.
- E.J. Ejiya, North Texas (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per Rapoport)
- Terez Hall, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Darrell Williams, Auburn (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Tre Watson, Maryland
- Natrez Patrick, Georgia(UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
- Jeff Allison, Fresno State (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Bryson Allen-Williams, South Carolina
- Dedrick Young, Nebraska (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
- Juwan Foggie, Charlotte
- Koa Farmer, Penn State (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
Safeties
- Malik Gant, Marshall (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
- Delvon Randall, Temple
- Andrew Wingard, Wyoming (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Darius West, Kentucky
- Evan Worthington, Colorado (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
- Jamal Peters, Mississippi St. (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
- Lukas Denis, Boston College (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
- D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
- Tyree Kinnel, Michigan (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
- Jonathan Crawford, Indiana
- JoJo McIntosh, Washington (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
- Rob Rolle, Villanova
- John Battle, LSU (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Zedrick Woods, Mississippi (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Mike Bell, Fresno State
- Antonio Shenault, Minnesota
- Mark McLaurin, Mississippi St. (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
- Santos Ramirez, Arkansas (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
- Reid Miller, Montana
- McKinley Whitfield, Tulsa
- Corrion Ballard, Utah (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers, the team announced)
- P.J. Locke III, Texas
- A.J. Westbrook, Florida State
- Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M-Commerce
- Jah'Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech
- Brandon Watson, Michigan (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- DeJuan Neal, Shepherd
- Picasso Nelson Jr., Southern Mississippi (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Chris Johnson, North Alabama
Cornerbacks
- Saivion Smith, Alabama (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
- Mark Fields, Clemson
- Hamp Cheevers, Boston College (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
- Ryan Pulley, Arkansas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
- Blace Brown, Troy
- Derrick Baity, Kentucky
- Derrek Thomas, Baylor (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
- Nate Meadors, UCLA
- Brian Peavy, Iowa State
- Deion Harris, North Dakota
- Clifton Duck, Appalachian St. (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Keisean Nixon, South Carolina (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
- Nate Brooks, North Texas
- Kyron Brown, Akron (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
- Darius Williams, Colorado St.-Pueblo (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
- Dylan Mabin, Fordham (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
- Herb Miller, Florida Atlantic (UPDATE: Signed with Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced)
- Emmanuel Lubin, Florida International
- Nick Watkins, Houston
- Nik Needham, UTEP
- Chris Westry, Kentucky (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
- Alijah Holder, Stanford (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
- Montre Hartage, Northwestern
- Isaiah Wharton, Rutgers
- Davante Davis, Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Seattle Seahawks, Pelissero reports)
- Jomon Dotson, Nevada (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Donnie Lewis Jr., Tulane
- Anthoula Kelly, Fresno State
- Alex Brown, South Carolina
- Jalin Burrell, New Mexico (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Kansas City Chiefs, Pelissero reports)
- Jermaine Ponder, St. Francis (Pa.) (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
- Jordan Wyatt, SMU
- Alexander Myres, Houston
- Josh Miller, Ball State
- Kemon Hall, North Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, team announced)
- DeAndre Farris, Western Kentucky
- Montre Gregory, Bowling Green
Place-kickers
- Thompson Myers-Spencer, St. Norbert
- John Baron, San Diego St. (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
- Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
- Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota
Punters
Long-snappers
- Chris Wilkerson, Stephen F. Austin
- Patrick Eby, Columbia
- Kyle Vasey, Penn State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)