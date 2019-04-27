Analysis

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2019 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2019 at 11:42 AM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There were 254 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft who now have a place to call home. But for those who didn't hear their name called over the three days, it doesn't mean hope of making an NFL roster is lost. Here is my position-by-position list of the best undrafted rookie free agents available (by rank).

Quarterbacks

  1. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo (UPDATE: Signing with Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)
  2. Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St. (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  3. Jordan Ta'amu, Mississippi
  4. Jacob Dolegala, Central Connecticut St. (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
  5. Manny Wilkins, Arizona State (UPDATE: Signed with Green Bay Packers, the team announced)
  6. Taryn Christion, South Dakota St. (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, per the team)
  7. Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)
  8. Eric Dungey, Syracuse (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
  9. Jake Browning, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per Pelissero)
  10. Brett Rypien, Boise State (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
  11. Justice Hansen, Arkansas State
  12. Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State
  13. Jalan McClendon, Baylor
  14. Tanner Mangum, BYU
  15. Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma St. (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Green Bay Packers, per Oklahoma State)
  16. Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
  17. David Blough, Purdue (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, per the team)
  18. Jacob Knipp, Northern Colorado
  19. Hayden Moore, Cincinnati
  20. Devlin Hodges, Samford
  21. Wilton Speight, UCLA (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)
  22. Drew Anderson, Murray State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
  23. Brad Mayes, Lehigh
  24. Kyle Kempt, Iowa State
  25. JaJuan Lawson, Rhode Island
  26. Jacob Mezera, Fort Hays St.
  27. Andrew Ford, UMass
  28. Gus Ragland, Miami (Ohio)
  29. Amir Hall, Bowie State
  30. Sam Straub, Southern Illinois
  31. Layton Rabb, Midwestern State
  32. C.J. Collins, Southwestern Assemblies of God
  33. John Lovett, Princeton (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)
  34. Alex Figueroa, Central Oklahoma
  35. Silas Stewart, Incarnate Word (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)

Running backs

  1. Karan Higdon, Michigan (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Houston Texans, per Higdon)
  2. Alex Barnes, Kansas State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans, per Pelissero)
  3. James Williams, Washington St. (UPDATE: Signed with Kansas City Chiefs, per Williams)
  4. Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with New Orleans Saints, per NFL.com's Herbie Teope)
  5. Nick Brossette, LSU (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  6. Andrew Beck, Texas (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  7. Xavier Turner, Tarleton State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
  8. LJ Scott, Michigan State
  9. Tre Watson, Texas
  10. Damarea Crockett, Missouri
  11. Dominick Bragalone, Lehigh
  12. Wes Hills, Slippery Rock
  13. Matt Colburn, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  14. Jordan Ellis, Virginia (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
  15. Jalin Moore, Appalachian St. (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  16. Darrin Hall, Pittsburgh
  17. Bruce Anderson, North Dakota St. (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  18. Patrick Laird, California
  19. Aeris Williams, Mississippi St.
  20. Marcus Jones, Gannon
  21. Thomas Lexington, UNLV
  22. Marquis Young, Massachusetts
  23. Jacques Patrick, Florida State
  24. Travon McMillian, Colorado (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
  25. Ryan Fulse, Wagner
  26. Joshuwa Holloman, Eastern Michigan
  27. Alec Ingold, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
  28. George Aston, Pittsburgh (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
  29. Carson Meier, Oklahoma (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  30. Elijah Holyfield, Georgia (UPDATE: Signing with Carolina Panthers, *NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports*)

Wide receivers

  1. Emanuel Hall, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  2. Stanley Morgan, Nebraska (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
  3. Anthony Johnson, Buffalo (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  4. Jon'Vea Johnson, Toledo (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  5. Jalen Guyton, North Texas (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  6. Jason Moore, Toledo (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, team announced)
  7. DaMarkus Lodge, Mississippi (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  8. David Sills, West Virginia (UPDATE: Signing with Buffalo Bills, per Pelissero)
  9. Jakobi Meyers, North Carolina St. (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  10. Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
  11. Keelan Doss, Cal Davis (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
  12. Greg Dortch, Wake Forest (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  13. Jazz Ferguson, NW State-Louisiana (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, Pelissero reports)
  14. Jamal Custis, Syracuse
  15. Cody Thompson, Toledo (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Kansas City Chiefs, per Teope)
  16. Ryan Davis, Auburn (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  17. Ashton Dulin, Malone (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
  18. Brody Oliver, Colorado School of Mines
  19. Brian Burt, Fresno State
  20. Tyre Brady, Marshall (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  21. Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic
  22. Nyqwan Murray, Florida State
  23. Jamarius Way, South Alabama
  24. Jaylen Smith, Louisville (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per Pelissero)
  25. Felton Davis III, Michigan State
  26. Alex Wesley, Northern Colorado (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
  27. Johnnie Dixon, Ohio State
  28. Emmanuel Butler, Northern Arizona (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  29. Tyron Johnson, Oklahoma St.
  30. Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport)
  31. Jeff Smith, Boston College (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  32. Michael Walker, Boston College (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  33. Malik Taylor, Ferris State (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  34. Trevion Thompson, Clemson (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced)
  35. Preston Williams, Colorado St. (UPDATE: Signing with Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero)
  36. Trinity Benson, East Central (OK) (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
  37. Deonte Harris, Assumption (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  38. Kelvin McKnight, Samford (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
  39. Trayone Gray, Hawaii (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
  40. Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
  41. Joe Horn Jr., Missouri Western
  42. Shawn Bane Jr., Northwest Missouri St. (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)
  43. Damion Jeanpiere, Nicholls State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers, the team announced)
  44. Jauan Wesley, Northern Illinois

Tight ends

  1. Dax Raymond, Utah State (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  2. C.J. Conrad, Kentucky (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
  3. Kendall Blanton, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  4. David Lucero, UTEP
  5. Romello Brooker, Houston (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  6. Kano Dillon, Oregon
  7. Donald Parham, Stetson (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
  8. Keenan Brown, Texas State (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  9. Matt Sokol, Michigan St. (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, Rapoport reports)
  10. Daniel Helm, Duke (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, team announced)
  11. Jerome Washington, Rutgers (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
  12. Tyler Petite, USC
  13. Milan Richard, Clemson
  14. Jeremy Patton, Arkansas
  15. Hale Hentges, Alabama (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
  16. Trey Lansman, Nebraska-Kearney
  17. Darnell Jenkins, Rocky Mountain
  18. Mik'Quan Deane, Western Kentucky (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
  19. C'yontai Lewis, Florida
  20. Brandon Dillon, Marian (UPDATE: Signing with Minnesota Vikings, per Rapoport)
  21. Ian Bunting, California (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  22. Davis Koppenhaver, Duke (UPDATE: Signed with Green Bay Packers, the team announced)
  23. Jake Powell, Monmouth
  24. Micky Crum, Louisville
  25. Cole Herdman, Purdue (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
  26. Logan Parker, Southern Utah
  27. Zander Neuville, Wisconsin
  28. Seth Hebert, Central Missouri
  29. Ravian Pierce, Syracuse
  30. Mavin Saunders, Kansas
  31. Isaiah Searight, Fordham (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  32. Tyree Mayfield, Wyoming (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)

Offensive tackles

  1. Tyler Roemer, San Diego St. (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
  2. Mitch Hyatt, Clemson (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  3. Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech (UPDATE: Signed with Green Bay Packers, the team announced)
  4. Donnell Greene, Minnesota (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  5. Brandon Knight, Indiana (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  6. Blake Hance, Northwestern
  7. Alex Bookser, Pittsburgh
  8. Chidi Okeke, Tennessee St. (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
  9. Willie Wright, Tulsa (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
  10. Ethan Greenidge, Villanova (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  11. Devon Johnson, Ferris State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)
  12. Paul Adams, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
  13. Derrick Puni, Central Missouri (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  14. Brian Wallace, Arkansas (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
  15. Derrick Kelly, Florida State (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  16. Brian Fineanganofo, Idaho State (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
  17. Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Michigan (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
  18. Tyree St. Louis, Miami (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  19. Brandon Hitner, Villanova (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  20. William Sweet, North Carolina (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
  21. Garrett McGhin, East Carolina
  22. Patrick Lawrence, Baylor
  23. Patrick Mekari, California (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
  24. Tariq Cole, Rutgers (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
  25. Ryan Pope, San Diego St. (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
  26. Brock Ruble, Toledo (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  27. A.T. Hall, Stanford (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
  28. Koda Martin, Syracuse (UPDATE: Signing with Los Angeles Chargers, Rapoport reports)
  29. Jaelin Robinson, Temple (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)
  30. Travis Vornkahl, West Texas A&M

Interior offensive linemen

  1. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
  2. Trevon Tate, Memphis (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
  3. Calvin Anderson, Texas (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  4. Tyler Jones, North Carolina St. (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  5. Ryan Bates, Penn State (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
  6. Alex Bars, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  7. Lester Cotton, Alabama (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
  8. Ross Reynolds, Iowa (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)
  9. Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi St.
  10. Fred Johnson, Florida (UPDATE: Signed with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
  11. Martez Ivey, Florida
  12. Branton Autry, Jacksonville St.
  13. Nate Herbig, Stanford (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
  14. Garrett Brumfield, LSU (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
  15. Justin Falcinelli, Clemson
  16. West Martin, Indiana
  17. Tommy Doles, Northwestern
  18. Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  19. O'Shea Dugas, Louisiana Tech (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
  20. Gavin Wiggins, Youngstown St.
  21. Damian Prince, Maryland
  22. Joe Lowery, Ohio (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  23. Marquez Tucker, Southern Utah (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  24. Terronne Prescod, North Carolina St*. *

Defensive ends

  1. Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
  2. Carl Granderson, Wyoming (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  3. Porter Gustin, USC (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  4. Amani Bledsoe, Oklahoma (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
  5. Wyatt Ray, Boston College (UPDATE: Signed with the Cleveland Browns)
  6. Malik Reed, Nevada (*UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced *
    1. Corbin Kaufusi, BYU (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  7. Jabril Frazier, Boise State
  8. Breckyn Hager, Texas
  9. Ronheen Bingham, Arkansas St.
  10. Kyle Phillips, Tennessee (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  11. CeCe Jefferson, Florida
  12. Malik Carney, North Carolina (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
  13. Landis Durham, Texas A&M (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  14. Jamal Davis, Akron
  15. Justin Alexandre, Incarnate Word (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  16. Markus Jones, Angelo State (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
  17. Ahmad Gooden, Samford (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
  18. Derick Roberson, San Houston St. (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
  19. Rickey Neal, Northern Iowa
  20. Michael Onuoha, Texas A&M-Commerce (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
  21. Kahzin Daniels, Charleston (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  22. Anree Saint Amour, Georgia Tech

Defensive tackles

  1. Gerald Willis, Miami (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, per the team)
  2. Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  3. Albert Huggins, Clemson
  4. Kevin Givens, Penn State (UPDATE: Signed with San Francisco 49ers, the team announced)
  5. Freedom Akinmoladun, Nebraska
  6. Javier Edwards, Colorado (UPDATE: Signing with Houston Texans, Rapoport reports)
  7. Daniel Wise, Kansas (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  8. Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming
  9. Jay-Tee Tiuli, Eastern Washington (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
  10. Khairi Clark, Florida (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  11. Shy Tuttle, Tennessee (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  12. Marquise Copeland, Cincinnati (UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  13. Johnny Dwight, Alabama
  14. Ryan Bee, Marshall (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
  15. Olive Sagapolu, Wisconsin
  16. Chris Nelson, Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
  17. Bryan Mone, Michigan (UPDATE: Signed with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
  18. Terrence Alexander, LSU
  19. Iseoluwapo Jegede, Valdosta St. (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
  20. Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia
  21. Kevin Wilkins, Rutgers (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
  22. Darrion Daniels, Oklahoma St.
  23. Jalen Dalton, North Carolina
  24. Miles Brown, Wofford (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
  25. Desmond Branch, Georgia Tech

Linebackers

  1. Te'Von Coney, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
  2. Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State (UPDATE: Signing with Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero)
  3. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signed with Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced)
  4. Drew Lewis, Colorado
  5. Joe Giles-Harris, Duke (UPDATE: Signed with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  6. Gary Johnson, Texas (UPDATE: Signing with Kansas City Chiefs, Pelissero reports)
  7. Tyrel Dodson, Texas A&M
  8. Tre Lamar, Clemson (UPDATE: Signed with Detroit Lions, the team announced)
  9. Nate Hall, Northwestern (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  10. Joe Dineen, Kansas (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, per the transaction wire)
  11. Chase Hansen, Utah (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  12. Josiah Tauaefa, Texas-San Antonio (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
  13. Jordan Jones, Kentucky
  14. Darius Harris, Middle Tennessee St.
  15. E.J. Ejiya, North Texas (UPDATE: Signing with Baltimore Ravens, per Rapoport)
  16. Terez Hall, Missouri (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  17. Darrell Williams, Auburn (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  18. Tre Watson, Maryland
  19. Natrez Patrick, Georgia(UPDATE: Signed with Los Angeles Rams, the team announced)
  20. Jeff Allison, Fresno State (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  21. Bryson Allen-Williams, South Carolina
  22. Dedrick Young, Nebraska (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
  23. Juwan Foggie, Charlotte
  24. Koa Farmer, Penn State (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)

Safeties

  1. Malik Gant, Marshall (UPDATE: Signed with New England Patriots, the team announced)
  2. Delvon Randall, Temple
  3. Andrew Wingard, Wyoming (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  4. Darius West, Kentucky
  5. Evan Worthington, Colorado (UPDATE: Signed with Baltimore Ravens, the team announced)
  6. Jamal Peters, Mississippi St. (UPDATE: Signed with Indianapolis Colts, the team announced)
  7. Lukas Denis, Boston College (UPDATE: Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced)
  8. D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
  9. Tyree Kinnel, Michigan (UPDATE: Signed with Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced)
  10. Jonathan Crawford, Indiana
  11. JoJo McIntosh, Washington (UPDATE: Signed with Washington Redskins, the team announced)
  12. Rob Rolle, Villanova
  13. John Battle, LSU (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  14. Zedrick Woods, Mississippi (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  15. Mike Bell, Fresno State
  16. Antonio Shenault, Minnesota
  17. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi St. (UPDATE: Signed with New York Giants, the team announced)
  18. Santos Ramirez, Arkansas (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  19. Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)
  20. Reid Miller, Montana
  21. McKinley Whitfield, Tulsa
  22. Corrion Ballard, Utah (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers, the team announced)
  23. P.J. Locke III, Texas
  24. A.J. Westbrook, Florida State
  25. Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M-Commerce
  26. Jah'Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech
  27. Brandon Watson, Michigan (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  28. DeJuan Neal, Shepherd
  29. Picasso Nelson Jr., Southern Mississippi (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  30. Chris Johnson, North Alabama

Cornerbacks

  1. Saivion Smith, Alabama (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced)
  2. Mark Fields, Clemson
  3. Hamp Cheevers, Boston College (UPDATE: Signing with Tennessee Titans)
  4. Ryan Pulley, Arkansas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals, the team announced)
  5. Blace Brown, Troy
  6. Derrick Baity, Kentucky
  7. Derrek Thomas, Baylor (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Seattle Seahawks, the team announced)
  8. Nate Meadors, UCLA
  9. Brian Peavy, Iowa State
  10. Deion Harris, North Dakota
  11. Clifton Duck, Appalachian St. (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  12. Keisean Nixon, South Carolina (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
  13. Nate Brooks, North Texas
  14. Kyron Brown, Akron (UPDATE: Signed with New York Jets, the team announced)
  15. Darius Williams, Colorado St.-Pueblo (UPDATE: Signed with New Orleans Saints, the team announced)
  16. Dylan Mabin, Fordham (UPDATE: Signed with Oakland Raiders, the team announced)
  17. Herb Miller, Florida Atlantic (UPDATE: Signed with Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced)
  18. Emmanuel Lubin, Florida International
  19. Nick Watkins, Houston
  20. Nik Needham, UTEP
  21. Chris Westry, Kentucky (UPDATE: Signing with Dallas Cowboys, the team announced)
  22. Alijah Holder, Stanford (UPDATE: Signed with Denver Broncos, the team announced)
  23. Montre Hartage, Northwestern
  24. Isaiah Wharton, Rutgers
  25. Davante Davis, Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Seattle Seahawks, Pelissero reports)
  26. Jomon Dotson, Nevada (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  27. Donnie Lewis Jr., Tulane
  28. Anthoula Kelly, Fresno State
  29. Alex Brown, South Carolina
  30. Jalin Burrell, New Mexico (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Kansas City Chiefs, Pelissero reports)
  31. Jermaine Ponder, St. Francis (Pa.) (UPDATE: Signed with Cleveland Browns, the team announced)
  32. Jordan Wyatt, SMU
  33. Alexander Myres, Houston
  34. Josh Miller, Ball State
  35. Kemon Hall, North Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers, team announced)
  36. DeAndre Farris, Western Kentucky
  37. Montre Gregory, Bowling Green

Place-kickers

  1. Thompson Myers-Spencer, St. Norbert
  2. John Baron, San Diego St. (UPDATE: Signed with Chicago Bears, the team announced)
  3. Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
  4. Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota

Punters

  1. Jack Fox, Rice
  2. A.J. Cole III, North Carolina St.
  3. Andrew Zecca, St. Francis (Pa.)

Long-snappers

  1. Chris Wilkerson, Stephen F. Austin
  2. Patrick Eby, Columbia
  3. Kyle Vasey, Penn State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons, the team announced)

