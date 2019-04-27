Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2019 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There were 254 players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft who now have a place to call home. But for those who didn't hear their name called over the three days, it doesn't mean hope of making an NFL roster is lost. Here is my position-by-position list of the best undrafted rookie free agents available (by rank).

Quarterbacks

1. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo (UPDATE: Signing with the Buffalo Bills, Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)

2. Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St.

3. Jordan Ta'amu, Mississippi

4. Jacob Dolegala, Central Connecticut St.

5. Manny Wilkins, Arizona State

6. Taryn Christion, South Dakota St.

7. Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt (UPDATE: Signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Pelissero)

8. Eric Dungey, Syracuse

9. Jake Browning, Washington (UPDATE: Signing with the Minnesota Vikings, per Pelissero)

10. Brett Rypien, Boise State (UPDATE: Signing with the Denver Broncos, per Pelissero)

11. Justice Hansen, Arkansas State

12. Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State

13. Jalan McClendon, Baylor

14. Tanner Mangum, BYU

15. Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma St.

16. Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee

17. David Blough, Purdue

18. Jacob Knipp, Northern Colorado

19. Hayden Moore, Cincinnati

20. Devlin Hodges, Samford

21. Wilton Speight, UCLA

22. Drew Anderson, Murray State

23. Brad Mayes, Lehigh

24. Kyle Kempt, Iowa State

25. JaJuan Lawson, Rhode Island

26. Jacob Mezera, Fort Hays St.

27. Andrew Ford, UMass

28. Gus Ragland, Miami (Ohio)

29. Amir Hall, Bowie State

30. Sam Straub, Southern Illinois

31. Layton Rabb, Midwestern State

32. C.J. Collins, Southwestern Assemblies of God

33. John Lovett, Princeton

34. Alex Figueroa, Central Oklahoma

35. Silas Stewart, Incarnate Word

Running backs

1. Karan Higdon, Michigan

2. Alex Barnes, Kansas State (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, per Pelissero)

3. James Williams, Washington St.

4. Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska

5. Nick Brossette, LSU

6. Andrew Beck, Texas

7. Xavier Turner, Tarleton State

8. LJ Scott, Michigan State

9. Tre Watson, Texas

10. Damarea Crockett, Missouri

11. Dominick Bragalone, Lehigh

12. Wes Hills, Slippery Rock

13. Matt Colburn, Wake Forest

14. Jordan Ellis, Virginia

15. Jalin Moore, Appalachian St.

16. Darrin Hall, Pittsburgh

17. Bruce Anderson, North Dakota St.

18. Patrick Laird, California

19. Aeris Williams, Mississippi St.

20. Marcus Jones, Gannon

21. Thomas Lexington, UNLV

22. Marquis Young, Massachusetts

23. Jacques Patrick, Florida State

24. Travon McMillian, Colorado (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)

25. Ryan Fulse, Wagner

26. Joshuwa Holloman, Eastern Michigan

27. Alec Ingold, Wisconsin (UPDATE: Signing with the Oakland Raiders, Pelissero reports)

28. George Aston, Pittsburgh

29. Carson Meier, Oklahoma

30. Elijah Holyfield, Georgia

Wide receivers

1. Emanuel Hall, Missouri

2. Stanley Morgan, Nebraska

3. Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

4. Jon'Vea Johnson, Toledo

5. Jalen Guyton, North Texas

6. Jason Moore, Toledo

7. DaMarkus Lodge, Mississippi (UPDATE: Signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports)

8. David Sills, West Virginia

9. Jakobi Myers, North Carolina St.

10. Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech

11. Keelan Doss, Cal Davis

12. Greg Dortch, Wake Forest

13. Jazz Ferguson, NW State-Louisiana (UPDATE: Signing with the Seattle Seahawks, Pelissero reports)

14. Jamal Custis, Syracuse

15. Cody Thompson, Toledo

16. Ryan Davis, Auburn

17. Ashton Dulin, Malone

18. Brody Oliver, Colorado School of Mines

19. Brian Burt, Fresno State

20. Tyre Brady, Marshall

21. Jovon Durante, Florida Atlantic

22. Nyqwan Murray, Florida State

23. Jamarius Way, South Alabama

24. Jaylen Smith, Louisville (UPDATE: Signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per Pelissero)

25. Felton Davis III, Michigan State

26. Alex Wesley, Northern Colorado

27. Johnnie Dixon, Ohio State

28. Emmanuel Butler, Northern Arizona

29. Tyron Johnson, Oklahoma St.

30. Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, per Rapoport)

31. Jeff Smith, Boston College

32. Michael Walker, Boston College

33. Malik Taylor, Ferris State (UPDATE: Signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rapoport reports)

34. Trevion Thompson, Clemson

35. Preston Williams, Colorado St. (UPDATE: Signing with the Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero)

36. Trinity Benson, East Central (OK)

37. Deonte Harris, Assumption

38. Kelvin McKnight, Samford

39. Trayone Gray, Hawaii

40. Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina

41. Joe Horn Jr., Missouri Western

42. Shawn Bane Jr., Northwest Missouri St.

43. Damion Jeanpiere, Nicholls State

44. Jauan Wesley, Northern Illinois

Tight ends

1. Dax Raymond, Utah State

2. C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

3. Kendall Blanton, Missouri

4. David Lucero, UTEP

5. Romello Brooker, Houston

6. Kano Dillon, Oregon

7. Donald Parham, Stetson

8. Keenen Brown, Texas State

9. Matt Sokol, Michigan St. (UPDATE: Signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Rapoport reports)

10. Daniel Helm, Duke

11. Jerome Washington, Rutgers

12. Tyler Petite, USC

13. Milan Richard, Clemson

14. Jeremy Patton, Arkansas

15. Hale Hentges, Alabama

16. Trey Lansman, Nebraska-Kearney

17. Darnell Jenkins, Rocky Mountain

18. Mikï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Quan Deane, Western Kentucky

19. Cï¿½ï¿½ï¿½yontai Lewis, Florida

20. Brandon Dillon, Marian (UPDATE: Signing with the Minnesota Vikings, per Rapoport)

21. Ian Bunting, California

22. Davis Koppenhaver, Duke

23. Jake Powell, Monmouth

24. Micky Crum, Louisville

25. Cole Herdman, Purdue

26. Logan Parker, Southern Utah

27. Zander Neuville, Wisconsin

28. Seth Hebert, Central Missouri

29. Ravian Pierce, Syracuse

30. Mavin Saunders, Kansas

31. Isaiah Searight, Fordham

32. Tyree Mayfield, Wyoming (UPDATE: Signing with the San Francisco 49ers, Pelissero reports)

Offensive tackles

1. Tyler Roemer, San Diego St.

2. Mitch Hyatt, Clemson

3. Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech

4. Donnell Greene, Minnesota

5. Brandon Knight, Indiana

6. Blake Hance, Northwestern

7. Alex Bookser, Pittsburgh

8. Chidi Okeke, Tennessee St.

9. Willie Wright, Tulsa

10. Ethan Greenidge, Villanova

11. Devon Johnson, Ferris State

12. Paul Adams, Missouri

13. Derrick Puni, Central Missouri

14. Brian Wallace, Arkansas

15. Derrick Kelly, Florida State

16. Brian Fineanganofo, Idaho State

17. Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Michigan

18. Tyree St. Louis, Miami (UPDATE: Signing with the New England Patriots, Pelissero reports)

19. Brandon Hitner, Villanova

20. William Sweet, North Carolina

21. Garrett McGhin, East Carolina

22. Patrick Lawrence, Baylor

23. Patrick Mekari, California

24. Tariq Cole, Rutgers

25. Ryan Pope, San Diego St.

26. Brock Ruble, Toledo

27. A.T. Hall, Stanford

28. Koda Martin, Syracuse (UPDATE: Signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Rapoport reports)

29. Jaelin Robinson, Temple

30. Travis Vornkahl, West Texas A&M

Interior offensive linemen

1. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

2. Trevon Tate, Memphis

3. Calvin Anderson, Texas

4. Tyler Jones, North Carolina St.

5. Ryan Bates, Penn State

6. Alex Bars, Notre Dame (UPDATE: Signing with the Chicago Bears, Pelissero reports)

7. Lester Cotton, Alabama

8. Ross Reynolds, Iowa

9. Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi St.

10. Fred Johnson, Florida (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)

11. Martez Ivey, Florida

12. Branton Autry, Jacksonville St.

13. Nate Herbig, Stanford

14. Garrett Brumfield, LSU (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)

15. Justin Falcinelli, Clemson

16. West Martin, Indiana

17. Tommy Doles, Northwestern

18. Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky

19. Oï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Shea Dugas, Louisiana Tech

20. Gavin Wiggins, Youngstown St.

21. Damian Prince, Maryland

22. Joe Lowery, Ohio

23. Marquez Tucker, Southern Utah

24. Terronne Prescod, North Carolina St.

Defensive ends

1. Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

2. Carl Granderson, Wyoming (UPDATE: Signing with the New Orleans Saints, Pelissero reports)

3. Porter Gustin, USC

4. Amani Bledsoe, Oklahoma

5. Wyatt Ray, Boston College

6. Malik Reed, Nevada

7. Corbin Kaufusi, BYU

8. Jabril Frazier, Boise State

9. Breckyn Hager, Texas

10. Ronheen Bingham, Arkansas St.

11. Kyle Phillips, Tennessee

12. CeCe Jefferson, Florida

13. Malik Carney, North Carolina (UPDATE: Signing with the Detroit Lions, per Rapoport)

14. Landis Durham, Texas A&M

15. Jamal Davis, Akron

16. Justin Alexandre, Incarnate Word

17. Markus Jones, Angelo State

18. Ahmad Gooden, Samford

19. Derick Roberson, San Houston St.

20. Rickey Neal, Northern Iowa

21. Michael Onuoha, Texas A&M-Commerce

22. Kahzin Daniels, Charleston (UPDATE: Signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo)

23. Anree Saint Amour, Georgia Tech

Defensive tackles

1. Gerald Willis, Miami (UPDATE: Signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per Pelissero)

2. Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech

3. Albert Huggins, Clemson

4. Kevin Givens, Penn State

5. Freedom Akinmoladun, Nebraska

6. Javier Edwards, Colorado (UPDATE: Signing with the Houston Texans, Rapoport reports)

7. Daniel Wise, Kansas

8. Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming

9. Jay-Tee Tiuli, Eastern Washington

10. Khairi Clark, Florida

11. Shy Tuttle, Tennessee

12. Marquise Copeland, Cincinnati

13. Johnny Dwight, Alabama

14. Ryan Bee, Marshall

15. Olive Sagapolu, Wisconsin

16. Chris Nelson, Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)

17. Bryan Mone, Michigan

18. Terrence Alexander, LSU

19. Iseoluwapo Jegede, Valdosta St.

20. Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia

21. Kevin Wilkins, Rutgers

22. Darrion Daniels, Oklahoma St.

23. Jalen Dalton, North Carolina

24. Miles Brown, Wofford

25. Desmond Branch, Georgia Tech

Linebackers

1. Teï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Von Coney, Notre Dame

2. Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State (UPDATE: Signing with the Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero)

3. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

4. Drew Lewis, Colorado

5. Joe Giles-Harris, Duke

6. Gary Johnson, Texas (UPDATE: Signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pelissero reports)

7. Tyrel Dodson, Texas A&M

8. Tre Lamar, Clemson

9. Nate Hall, Northwestern

10. Joe Dineen, Kansas

11. Chase Hansen, Utah

12. Josiah Tauaefa, Texas-San Antonio

13. Jordan Jones, Kentucky

14. Darius Harris, Middle Tennessee St.

15. E.J. Ejiya, North Texas

16. Terez Hall, Missouri

17. Darrell Williams, Auburn

18. Tre Watson, Maryland

19. Natrez Patrick, Georgia

20. Jeff Allison, Fresno State

21. Bryson Allen-Williams, South Carolina

22. Dedrick Young, Nebraska

23. Juwan Foggie, Charlotte

24. Koa Farmer, Penn State

Safeties

1. Malik Gant, Marshall

2. Delvon Randall, Temple

3. Andrew Wingard, Wyoming

4. Darius West, Kentucky

5. Evan Worthington, Colorado

6. Jamal Peters, Mississippi St.

7. Lukas Denis, Boston College

8. Dï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Cota Dixon, Wisconsin

9. Tyree Kinnel, Michigan

10. Jonathan Crawford, Indiana

11. JoJo McIntosh, Washington

12. Rob Rolle, Villanova

13. John Battle, LSU

14. Zedrick Woods, Mississippi

15. Mike Bell, Fresno State

16. Antonio Shenault, Minnesota

17. Mark McLaurin, Mississippi St.

18. Santos Ramirez, Arkansas

19. Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced)

20. Reid Miller, Montana

21. McKinley Whitfield, Tulsa

22. Corrion Ballard, Utah

23. P.J. Locke III, Texas

24. A.J. Westbrook, Florida State

25. Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M-Commerce

26. Jahï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Shawn Johnson, Texas Tech

27. Brandon Watson, Michigan

28. DeJuan Neal, Shepherd

29. Picasso Nelson Jr., Southern Mississippi

30. Chris Johnson, North Alabama

Cornerbacks

1. Saivion Smith, Alabama

2. Mark Fields, Clemson

3. Hamp Cheevers, Boston College

4. Ryan Pulley, Arkansas

5. Blace Brown, Troy

6. Derrick Baity, Kentucky

7. errek Thomas, Baylor

8. Nate Meadors, UCLA

9. Brian Peavy, Iowa State

10. Deion Harris, North Dakota

11. Clifton Duck, Appalachian St.

12. Keisean Nixon, South Carolina

13. Nate Brooks, North Texas

14. Kyron Brown, Akron

15. Darius Williams, Colorado St.-Pueblo

16. Dylan Mabin, Fordham

17. Herb Miller, Florida Atlantic

18. Emmanuel Lubin, Florida International

19. Nick Watkins, Houston

20. Nik Needham, UTEP

21. Chris Westry, Kentucky

22. Alijah Holder, Stanford

23. Montre Hartage, Northwestern

24. Isaiah Wharton, Rutgers

25. Davante Davis, Texas (UPDATE: Agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, Pelissero reports)

26. Jomon Dotson, Nevada

27. Donnie Lewis Jr., Tulane

28. Anthoula Kelly, Fresno State

29. Alex Brown, South Carolina

30. Jalin Burrell, New Mexico

31. Jermaine Ponder, St. Francis (Pa.)

32. Jordan Wyatt, SMU

33. Alexander Myres, Houston

34. Josh Miller, Ball State

35. Kemon Hall, North Texas

36. DeAndre Farris, Western Kentucky

37. Montre Gregory, Bowling Green

Place-kickers

1. Thompson Myers-Spencer, St. Norbert

2. John Baron, San Diego St.

3. Chase McLaughlin, Illinois

4. Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota

Punters

1. Jack Fox, Rice

2. A.J. Cole III, North Carolina St.

3. Andrew Zecca, St. Francis (Pa.)

Long-snappers

1. Chris Wilkerson, Stephen F. Austin

2. Patrick Eby, Columbia

3. Kyle Vasey, Penn State

