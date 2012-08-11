Top plays from Friday night's NFL preseason action

Friday night offered a full slate of preseason games, which means we're back with another round of must-see moments. Our NFL.com video vault is bursting, so let's take a look some of the evening's best plays. (And in case you missed it, here's our selections from Thursday's games.)
Along with debuts by Ryan Tannehill and Brandon Weeden, some guy named Tim Tebow punched his first timecard for the New York Jets.
None of these passers were perfect, but Tannehill's production against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stood out. The Dolphins rookie piled up 167 yards passing with a touchdown. He looked comfortable running the offense, and that was our biggest takeaway, so let's take a peek at his full body of work:
Pat Devlin is the odd man out in Miami's QB derby, but check out this 31-yard rope to receiver Michael Egnew:
Tebow's debut against the Cincinnati Bengals was a hot/cold act that showed off his bruising running style but offered little hope for a stagnant Jets passing game that appeared lost at sea Friday. Tebow's night ended with this diving interception by Bengals rookie linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
Receivers were showing off all night, but nothing topped this catch by New York Giants wideout Isaiah Stanback on a pass from David Carr.
Another flashy catch: Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback David Orlovsky thread this 44-yard pass to former New England Patriots WR Tiquan Underwood.
Some wrote off Peyton Hillis after he fizzled out in Cleveland last season, but after landing with the Kansas City Chiefs, he's already showing a nose for the end zone. Matt Cassel will take this all day long.
Weeden flashed a strong arm against the Detroit Lions, but his night was a mixed bag that didn't end well. Across the field, Matthew Stafford had troubles of his own, including this first-half pass, thrown right into the arms of Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown.
Finally, our play of the night was an easy one: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 78-yard touchdown burst exposed the Minnesota Vikings defense and helped the San Francisco 49ers rumble for nearly 200 yards in the first half alone. The 49ers and their 27 running backs will be a load this season.
We could watch this stuff all day (and we do). We'll keep this going all season long