Top NFL-NBA player comparisons: Khalil Mack football's Lebron?

The thing that sticks out to me the most about this pair is that both are freakish athletes. Barkley obviously has the legs that have earned him the nickname "Saquad" amongst NFL fans. And Giannis has this incredible wingspan that makes it look like he could stand at center court and shake hands with fans on opposite sidelines. A quick aside: Giannis was selected 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. The same year Cleveland took Anthony Bennett first overall. Could you imagine where the Cavs would be right now if they had drafted and traded away Giannis instead of Bennett and 2014 first overall pick Andrew Wiggins to make way for LeBron's return? (Answer: They'd still be one of the worst teams in the league, but their fans would be that much sadder.)