Khalil Mack on back-sacking Rodgers: 'By any means'

Khalil Mack has taken down the quarterback 12.5 times in 12 games this season. The Chicago Bears' pass rusher earned that 0.5 sack by backing over Aaron Rodgers in Sunday's division-clinching victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Early in the second quarter, with the Packers edging towards scoring range, Mack got turned around by offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. Instead of giving up on the play, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate used his back to help push Rodgers over as he was being pulled down by defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.

"By any means necessary," Mack said of the sack, via the Chicago Tribune. "The guy kind of grabbed my face mask, so I couldn't even look at the quarterback. I didn't know where he was at. I'll take it if they gave it to me."

On the day, Mack was credited with six tackles, 2.5 sacks, three QB hits and two tackles for loss. Since entering the NFL in 2014, Mack has 12 games with two-plus sacks (only J.J. Watt has more such games in that span with 15).

Sunday's dominant performance marked the second time Mack has discombobulated the Packers. In his Bears debut in Week 1, the pass rusher generated 1.0 sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an INT-return TD.

Mack vs. Packers in 2018: 9 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, one defensive TD

Mack's presence completes the best defense in the NFL.

"(Mack) is the kind of player, just like Aaron Donald when you play in L.A., you have to figure out where he's at every play," Rodgers said. "You're pairing him with (Leonard) Floyd, who is a legitimate pass rusher, Eddie (Goldman), who has had a great season, Akiem (Hicks), who is very disruptive. It's a tough front."

The back-sack helped Mack tie Hall of Fame pass rusher Richard Dent for most sacks by a Bears player in a season with 12.5. With two games to go, the playoff-bound Mack is likely to set the team record.

Mack literally backing over Rodgers perfectly sums up a wasted season for Packers fans, which only increases the joy for Bears backers.