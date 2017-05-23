Top front sevens in 2017? Texans, Seahawks, Panthers

Bosa is a more natural fit for Gus Bradley's 4-3 defense in Los Angeles than as a 3-4 outside linebacker in San Diego -- and Bosa should be even scarier with a full offseason and training camp to get ready. He's surrounded by a group of players that covers all bases. Perryman provides thump at inside linebacker, while Brown adds speed. Ingram is a complete bookend to pair with Bosa, while Mebane and Liuget bring quality beef to the interior defensive line. The Chargers are ranked low on this list for the same reason that Bradley's old team in Jacksonville didn't make the list at all. Thus far, this group has looked better on paper than on the field.