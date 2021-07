Dungy said the Colts expect No. 3 TE Bryan Fletcher to miss Saturday night's game. He sprained his right ankle against the Bears. Undrafted rookie TE Gijon Robinson also injured his thumb. The possible absence of both prompted the Colts to re-sign tight end Matt Farvotko, another undrafted rookie was by the Colts just before training camp started. To make room for Farvotko, the Colts cut punter Reggie Hodges. ... Among 11 players missing from practice Wednesday were eight-time Pro Bowl WR Marvin Harrison and third-round draft pick CB Dante Hughes. Dungy said through team spokesman Craig Kelley they were excused to tend to personal matters. ... Trent Shelton, the Colts leading receiver Monday night with five catches for 49 yards, also missed practice with the flu.