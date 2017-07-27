Top 15 RB-WR tag teams of the Super Bowl era

I know Vince McMahon doesn't care much for tag-team wrestling -- I mean, seriously, Enzo and Cass and DIY are both gone? -- but I love it. Mostly because I grew up worshipping Edge and Christian. With that in mind, here is my stab at the best RB-WR tandems of the Super Bowl era. (Didn't want to irresponsibly judge long-past eras completely foreign to me.) This stems from an article I penned last month: "Why you should root for the Pittsburgh Steelers." In that piece, I wondered if Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell-Antonio Brown duo is the best ever. Well, wonder no more ...