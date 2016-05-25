'Top 100' reaction: Earl Thomas, Gerald McCoy fall

» Will Reshad Jones be happy? Jones considers himself the best safety in football and is holding out until his contract reflects as much. The 28-year-old Pro Bowler and team MVP was one of the few noteworthy defensive players on Miami's roster last year and checks in on "The Top 100" for the first time at No. 64. Is that bad? He beat out Earl Thomas which, again, see above, but he also ranks higher than Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Sixty-four still feels low to me, but it fits with the out-of-sight, out-of-contention, out-of-mind theme quite well.