Top 100 plays of 2013: Plays 50-41

Published: Apr 21, 2014 at 11:21 AM

From now until Sept. 4, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2013 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.

Plays No. 50 through No. 41 will be revealed from June 30 to July 11, 2014.

Stay tuned to "NFL AM" for further updates to the top 100 plays of 2013 countdown.

50. Posluszny Pick Six

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny made Peyton Manning pay for his mistake, when Poz intercepted a Manning pass and took it all the way for the touchdown in a Week 6 game. Watch

49. Faster than Floyd? Not a chance.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd takes a short Carson Palmer pass 91 yards for the touchdown, juking half of the Jaguars defense in the process. Watch

48. Not Clay-ing around

Miami Dolphins tight end Charles Clay dodges a Manti Te'o tackle and bowls over another San Diego defender before scoring a 39-yard touchdown from a Ryan Tannehill pass. Watch

47. Twirling Tolzien

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Scott Tolzien pulls off an impressive spin move to juke the Minnesota defense and score a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Watch

46. The Jump Pass

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dusted off an old-school play when running back Mike James took a handoff, then jumped before reaching the line of scrimmage to lob a touchdown pass to Tom Crabtree in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. Watch

45. Now that's a fourth down stand

The Cincinnati Bengals not only stop the Green Bay Packers on a critical fourth-and-1 in Week 3, but they force a fumble and return it for the go-ahead touchdown to win 34-30. Watch

44. Just Johnson

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson pulls in a sensational touchdown catch from what appeared to be a golden opportunity for an Arizona Cardinals interception. Watch

43. Charles in charge

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles makes a one-handed catch and takes it 39 yards for the touchdown. Charles scored five touchdowns and had 215 total yards on the day. Watch

42. Houston, we have a pick-six problem

In the Week 6 game between the St. Louis Rams and Houston Texans, Alec Ogletree scored on an interception return for a touchdown, making the Rams the fifth straight team to do so against the Texans last season.Watch

41. Moore power slams McNeill

St. Louis Rams tight end Mike McNeill makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons, but quickly gets body slammed by William Moore in one of the best tackles of 2013.. Watch

