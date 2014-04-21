Top 100 plays of 2013: Plays 50-41

From now until Sept. 4, "NFL AM" is counting down the top 100 plays from the 2013 season. Tune into "NFL AM" on NFL Network each weekday at 6 a.m. ET to see which play is revealed in the countdown.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny made Peyton Manning pay for his mistake, when Poz intercepted a Manning pass and took it all the way for the touchdown in a Week 6 game. Watch
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd takes a short Carson Palmer pass 91 yards for the touchdown, juking half of the Jaguars defense in the process. Watch
Miami Dolphins tight end Charles Clay dodges a Manti Te'o tackle and bowls over another San Diego defender before scoring a 39-yard touchdown from a Ryan Tannehill pass. Watch
Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Scott Tolzien pulls off an impressive spin move to juke the Minnesota defense and score a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Watch
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dusted off an old-school play when running back Mike James took a handoff, then jumped before reaching the line of scrimmage to lob a touchdown pass to Tom Crabtree in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. Watch
The Cincinnati Bengals not only stop the Green Bay Packers on a critical fourth-and-1 in Week 3, but they force a fumble and return it for the go-ahead touchdown to win 34-30. Watch
Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson pulls in a sensational touchdown catch from what appeared to be a golden opportunity for an Arizona Cardinals interception. Watch
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles makes a one-handed catch and takes it 39 yards for the touchdown. Charles scored five touchdowns and had 215 total yards on the day. Watch
In the Week 6 game between the St. Louis Rams and Houston Texans, Alec Ogletree scored on an interception return for a touchdown, making the Rams the fifth straight team to do so against the Texans last season.Watch
St. Louis Rams tight end Mike McNeill makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons, but quickly gets body slammed by William Moore in one of the best tackles of 2013.. Watch