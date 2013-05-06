Top 100 plays of 2012: Plays 21-30

Published: May 06, 2013 at 12:26 PM

30. Jones goes the distance

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones takes the kickoff deep in his own end zone and runs it back 108 yards for a touchdown, tying an NFL record in the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones' touchdown dance appears to be inspired by former Cowboys great Deion Sanders. Watch

29. Jackson helps force OT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson makes a grab in traffic for a 24-yard touchdown and then catches a two-point conversion to send the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers into overtime. Watch

28. Stick to Stevie

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson makes an incredible one-handed, 25-yard catch, converting a third-and-20 situation in a Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks in Toronto. Watch

27. Houston, Jones is your problem

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers airs it out to James Jones, who makes a spectacular one-handed grab for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Week 6 rout of the Houston Texans. Watch

26. Victorian with the assist to Allen

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cortez Allen causes his third turnover of his team's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an incredible diving interception along the sideline after the ball is tipped by teammate Josh Victorian. Watch

25. Goin' all the Wayne

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck throws a strike to wide receiver Reggie Wayne for the 4-yard, go-ahead score to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Watch

24. Peterson pounds path to postseason

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson's final carry of the game sets up kicker Blair Walsh for the winning field during a Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers, sending Minnesota into the playoffs. The 26-yard jaunt by Peterson helps him finish the season with 2,097 rushing yards, the second-most in NFL history and nine short of Eric Dickerson's record. Watch

23. Murray is a man among Giants

In the first game of the season, the Dallas Cowboys' DeMarco Murray does his best Barry Sanders impersonation ... run right, left and right again for 48 yards. Murray helped the Cowboys knock off the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants, 24-17, in the NFL's kickoff game. Watch

22. All the Wright moves

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Eric Wright makes some incredible moves to get down the sideline and score after intercepting Eli Manning in the closing moments of the first half of a Week 2 game against the New York Giants. Watch

21. Harris pick burns Ravens

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris picks off Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on the 2-yard line, and runs the interception back 98 yards for a touchdown in the Broncos' 34-17 Week 15 win. Watch

