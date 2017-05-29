Top 100 Players of 2017, Nos. 41-50: Cam Newton in freefall

All anyone needs to know about the value of Jordy Nelson can be gained by watching the 2015 Packers, who were forced to play without him. Nelson's 6-foot-3 frame makes him a big target with exceptional hands and field awareness, and quite frankly, it's a surprise he's not a bit higher on this list, especially considering he was No. 18 in 2015 before being left out of 2016 due to injury. Nelson has hit at least 1,250 yards in four of his last five seasons, racking up 1,257 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on 97 catches in 2016. At 31, he might be entering the earliest stages of his career's twilight, but the 2016 NFL Comeback Player of the Year proved last season that it won't be that easy to bring him down.