Top 100, Nos. 51-60: Case Keenum rockets up, Carr slides

How much did Oakland's regression cost its members? For Jack Del Rio, it was his job. For Carr, it was 51 places in the Top 100. The quarterback who became the league's young darling in 2016 fell back to earth in 2017, due in part to a back injury that limited him to 15 starts and undercut an already-underperforming offense. The quarterback posted his second-lowest touchdown total in his career while also throwing more than twice as many interceptions as he did in the prior season. He and the Raiders lost most of their offensive magic that led them to the playoffs in 2016, exposing Oakland's defensive weaknesses and resulting in a coaching staff housecleaning. Carr still possesses the ability to again land inside the top 25 of the rankings, but his flaws -- an eagerness to take chances with his arm and a tendency to throw off his back foot -- will have to be overcome for he and the Raiders to return to contention.