Top 100, Nos. 41-50: Deshaun Watson makes his mark

It's rare to see a rookie land in these rankings, and even more unusual to see a player who appeared in just seven games in his career finish in the top 50 of this prestigious group. But Watson isn't just any player. The dual-threat quarterback temporarily lit the league on fire with his play in six starts, completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushing 36 times for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Watson proved Houston correct in trading up for him in the 2017 NFL Draft, at least for now. Should he do more of the same over a full season, it's likely we'll see him back in these rankings at a much higher position.