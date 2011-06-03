Top 10 undrafted players in NFL history

Undrafted out of South Dakota State, Vinatieri went on to boot the winning field goals for the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) in two Super Bowls. No big deal.
Motley was a trailblazing running back for the powerhouse that was the
[Cleveland Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) of the late 1940s and 1950s.
In addition to providing healthy sound bites for NFL Films, Randle was a dominant DT, recording 137.5 sacks in his Hall of Fame career.
Lane earned a spot on the
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) after a tryout. Lucky for the
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL), Lane set the NFL single-season record for interceptions with 14 as a rookie.
Warner's remarkable rise from obscurity in 1999 helped the
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) return to prominence and earn the franchise's first and only
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) triumph.
