Top 10 undrafted players in NFL history

Published: Jun 03, 2011 at 07:52 AM

Adam Vinatieri

   Undrafted out of South Dakota State, Vinatieri went on to boot the winning field goals for the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) in two Super Bowls. No big deal.

Vinatieri is No. 4 all-time Patriot  |  Vinatieri boots Patriots to No. 4 upset

Marion Motley

   Motley was a trailblazing running back for the powerhouse that was the 
  [Cleveland Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) of the late 1940s and 1950s.

Motley among NFL's all-time greats  |  Motley, Willis as pioneers of game

John Randle

   In addition to providing healthy sound bites for NFL Films, Randle was a dominant DT, recording 137.5 sacks in his Hall of Fame career.

Randle is No. 7 all-time character  |  The 'original Energizer bunny'

"Night Train" Lane

   Lane earned a spot on the 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) after a tryout. Lucky for the 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL), Lane set the NFL single-season record for interceptions with 14 as a rookie.

No. 4 season performance: Lane's 14 picks in '52  |  Lane retrospective

Kurt Warner

   Warner's remarkable rise from obscurity in 1999 helped the 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) return to prominence and earn the franchise's first and only 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) triumph.

Brandt: Warner is greatest undrafted free agent  |  Warner's unlikely journey

NFL's Top 10 is a fast-paced weekly series that provides an irreverent look at some of the most intriguing subjects in the NFL. To watch NFL's Top on NFL Network, check out the latest listings.

