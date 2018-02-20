Top 10 receivers to chase among free agents, draft prospects

You can tell yourself a pretty convincing story that the lack of a true breakout in Moncrief's career has been due to one stroke of bad luck after another. Moncrief looked ready to take the next step with the Colts after usurping a finished Andre Johnson in 2015, but it never happened, for one reason or another, as he totaled just 698 yards over the last two years. We've seen different sections of the puzzle piece since, but the full picture is still quite scattered across the floor. A fractured shoulder suffered in mid-September derailed his 2016 season, even though he would still show well in the red zone with seven touchdowns. He was only useful in the deep game in spurts last year without Andrew Luck, as 36.8 percent of his yards came on throws of 20-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats. And yet, there's some merit to the idea of chasing whatever's left untapped inside this clearly talented 24-year-old receiver, should he hit the market. Teams will weigh taking a cheap flier for the potential home run of Moncrief against paying the beefy market value to hit a double with Marqise Lee.