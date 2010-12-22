 Skip to main content
Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers set for Christmas Eve debut

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 06:00 AM

The popular Top 10 series debuts its latest episode, Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers, on Friday, Dec. 24 on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET in HD, one day after the Steelers' game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

The hour-long episode reveals the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers of all-time, counting down from 10 to 1, and includes interviews with former NFL players and media personalities.

From Terry Bradshaw to Joe Greene, Rod Woodson to Franco Harris, some of the greatest and most iconic players in NFL history have donned the black and gold. Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made an indelible mark on the NFL.

NFL's Top 10 is a fast-paced weekly series that provides an irreverent look at some of the most intriguing subjects in the NFL. To watch NFL's Top 10 on NFL Network, check out the latest listings.

