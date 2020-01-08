Top 10 NFL games of the 2010s: Super Bowl XLIX leads decade

Any game that includes Peyton Manning executing a perfect bootleg for a 1-yard touchdown run -- his first rushing touchdown in five years -- really needs to be on this list. Though it seemed like a mismatch, with the 4-0 Broncos taking on the 2-2 Cowboys, this game was pretty amazing -- had it been on Monday Night Football, it might have been included higher. (I recognize that it would be more fair to judge these games in a vacuum, but I'm also a human being. So back off.) Manning ended up with 414 passing yards and four touchdown passes, giving him 20 passing touchdowns in the first five games of the season. Tony Romo (that's right, kids; your favorite broadcaster played football, too) finished with 506 passing yards and five touchdowns. He even gave the Cowboys the lead on a touchdown pass to Cole Beasley, putting Dallas ahead 48-41 with 7:19 left. But Manning drove the Broncos down the field, and Denver tied it on Knowshon Moreno's 1-yard touchdown plunge. Romo threw an interception on the next series (I won't say it was his fault), setting up Matt Prater's winning kick.