Top 10 greatest comebacks in NFL history

Battered by eight sacks and playing with bruised ribs, Joe Montana bounced off the rough artificial turf at the Vet to lead the
[49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) to victory.
On his best day, Anthony Wright looked more like Baltimore hero Johnny Unitas, as the vagabond QB led the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) past the
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) in OT.
Joe Montana showed glimpses of greatness to come when he led his team to victory over the
[Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO) in Week 14 of the 1980 season.
Cowboys coach Tom Landry made history when he replaced Craig Morton with Roger Staubach in a 1972 divisional playoff against the 49ers.
After his
[Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI) blew a big lead to the eventual NFC champion
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI), coach Dennis Green lost his cool in the postgame press conference.
Facing a seemingly unsurmountable 30-7 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) pulled off the unthinkable against the
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA).
After the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) squandered a 38-14 lead in a 2002 wild-card playoff game, they had one last shot to redeem themselves. What followed was chaos.
The defensive-oriented and defending Super Bowl champion
[Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB) gave up 21 points in the final five minutes to the
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), who then won in OT.
Back in the day, while it seemed the
[49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) found ways to lose big games, the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) always found ways to win, as evidenced by this epic comeback.
En route to the third of four straight Super Bowl appearances, the
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) had to overcome a 35-3 deficit against the run-and-shoot Houston Oilers.
