Top 10 greatest comebacks in NFL history

Published: Jul 07, 2009 at 08:40 AM

Montana's 'finest hour'

   Battered by eight sacks and playing with bruised ribs, Joe Montana bounced off the rough artificial turf at the Vet to lead the 
  [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) to victory.

The Wright stuff

   On his best day, Anthony Wright looked more like Baltimore hero Johnny Unitas, as the vagabond QB led the 
  [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) past the 
  [Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) in OT.

49ers erase 28-point deficit

   Joe Montana showed glimpses of greatness to come when he led his team to victory over the 
  [Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO) in Week 14 of the 1980 season.

Captain Comeback comes alive

Cowboys coach Tom Landry made history when he replaced Craig Morton with Roger Staubach in a 1972 divisional playoff against the 49ers.

'The Bears are who we thought they were'

   After his 
  [Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI) blew a big lead to the eventual NFC champion 
  [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI), coach Dennis Green lost his cool in the postgame press conference.

Monday Night Miracle

   Facing a seemingly unsurmountable 30-7 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) pulled off the unthinkable against the 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA).

Wildest wild-card finish

   After the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) squandered a 38-14 lead in a 2002 wild-card playoff game, they had one last shot to redeem themselves. What followed was chaos.

Colts bolt past Bucs

   The defensive-oriented and defending Super Bowl champion 
  [Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB) gave up 21 points in the final five minutes to the 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), who then won in OT.

Lions shock 49ers in '57 playoff

   Back in the day, while it seemed the 
  [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) found ways to lose big games, the 
  [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) always found ways to win, as evidenced by this epic comeback.

1992 Bills-Oilers playoff game

   En route to the third of four straight Super Bowl appearances, the 
  [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) had to overcome a 35-3 deficit against the run-and-shoot Houston Oilers.

