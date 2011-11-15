Top 10 gets a shakeup after big wins by Pats, Texans, Bears

Can you believe we have 10 weeks in the books? Week 11 is here, which means one last stanza of byes on the docket.
While Indy has the bye week to court Jim Sorgi, the Colts will also be pondering the possibilities of getting lucky and going 0-16. Let me save you the suspense: They're 32nd in this week's rankings.
Green Bay is still No. 1. But in between, there were some big movers and shakers. Houston and Chicago are riding stout defenses, and the efforts of coordinators Wade Phillips and Rod Marinelli, to what seems like sure postseason berths (the Bears' schedule is quite favorable going forward.)
Buffalo and San Diego can't say the same. While the Chargers are in the throes of a four-game slide, the Bills are sliding right down the power rankings after being completely dominated by the Cowboys, a game that harkened back to the Jim Kelly glory days of Super Bowl XXVII. Or not.
Per the usual, let the dissension commence ...