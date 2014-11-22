Around the NFL

Tony Sparano pumps brakes on Latavius Murray train

Published: Nov 22, 2014 at 04:37 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

How fast is the Latavius Murray train filling up after the running back burst on the scene Thursday night with 112 yards on four carries, including touchdowns of 11 and 90 yards?

The swell of support behind Murray, who left the game in the second quarter with a concussion, has been palpable. And for good reason: He's looked like the Raiders' most explosive back the past two weeks in limited attempts. The world wants, nay, needs more Murray in Oakland.

However, interim coach Tony Sparano pumped the brakes to our train on Friday, hesitating to trumpet Murray as the featured back moving forward.

"I know what he did, but he played nine plays and unfortunately got hurt. He had a heck of a run," Sparano said, per the Bay Area News Group. "He also had the ball out one time which we need to get corrected."

That fumble came on the play in which Murray suffered the concussion. The 24-year-old back tweeted that he was fine on Friday. The Raiders got the weekend off after their first win of the season, so we won't get an official update on the back's status until next week.

Sparano said Murray would get more work when healthy but added the young back has to continue to earn them in practice.

"Like any young player there is a progress you've got to see before you feel like you're going to put him out there in those situations," Sparano said. "I've had to see that in practice, and little by little I've seen it and this has kind of been where it has gone."

After watching Darren McFadden slip and slide for a 3.4-yards-per-carry average and Maurice Jones-Drew flop around for negative plays, Murray deserves a longer look as the front office evaluates their talent in another lost season.

To rephrase Deion Sanders: Play the man!

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Raiders' shocking win over the Chiefs and previews every other Week 12 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

