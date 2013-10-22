Tony Scheffler cut by Detroit Lions as Fauria emerges

The Lions released Scheffler on Tuesday, according to the team's official site. The tight had been with the Lions since the 2010 season.
Scheffler had a quiet start to the season before suffering a concussion that kept him out the past two games. He's been cleared to return to the field, though the emergence of rookie Joseph Fauria made Scheffler expendable.
Scheffler's best season came in 2011, when he earned Matthew Stafford's trust in the red zone and finished with five touchdown receptions.
Fauria's snap count has jumped in each of the past three weeks. With Scheffler out of the picture, Fauria's path to continued playing time is clear.