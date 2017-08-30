Around the NFL

Tony Romo: 'I took a look' at joining New York Jets

Published: Aug 30, 2017 at 07:24 AM

NEW YORK -- There were four teams that Tony Romo honed in on before ultimately deciding to become a broadcaster for CBS.

That's what the former Cowboys quarterback said Wednesday at a network talent availability, less than two weeks ahead of his national television debut. When asked specifically if he considered joining the quarterback-needy Jets, Romo said: "I took a look at them, I'm not going to say if they were in the final four, but I did take a look."

"I went through a lot of teams," Romo said. "There was a lot of discussion about, you know -- I narrowed the focus to about four teams and from there, obviously I made the decision to come to CBS and I felt the opportunity was just too big to pass up getting to work with a Jim Nantz, CBS and this thing. It was too set up perfectly."

Romo added later that Jay Cutler's return to broadcasting gave him "no pause, I was in the middle of grinding to get ready for this."

"Jay can still play great football. He knows the system there. He'll probably help us, because maybe the Dolphins will be good," Romo said.

Jim Nantz, Romo's broadcasting partner, also added a response to the question which clarified just how devoted Romo was to broadcasting. Based on the legwork Romo had already done on his new career, it would have been quite difficult to back out.

"I covered Jay's entire career. He's a lot younger than Tony. He hasn't had the injuries Tony's had to deal with. But I saw the interview (Cutler did with Peter King in Sports Illustrated), and he said he really hadn't done anything on the broadcasting side," Nantz said. "I can tell you that Tony has approached this -- and I'm not saying anything about Jay -- it's just that Tony has relished this opportunity and you can tell that he's all in."

So ends the remaining speculation about Romo's playing career. His connection with the Jets would have been interesting, and could have easily altered the franchise's immediate fortunes. In an all-out youth movement this winter and spring, the Jets parted ways with a handful of high-profile veterans including Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker, Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week, they are also looking to shop running back Matt Forte's contract before the season begins.

Might all of those players still be on the Jets if Romo was there? How differently would the energy be around a team that was one game from the playoffs in 2015, only to a 5-11 record the year after?

Find out on Nov. 2, when Romo calls his first Jets game of the season live on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Referee defends roughing the passer flag on Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday

In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night with hamstring injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE