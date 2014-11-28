Tony Romo: 'I should have been better'

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has played some of the best football of his career in 2014, but Thursday acted as a curious outlier. The Cowboys were flat, and Romo's 38-game passing touchdown streak was snapped in a potentially foreboding33-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"When we watch the tape, we are going to see that we did not block well enough, we did not catch well enough and we did not throw well enough," Romo said, according to The Dallas Morning News. "Nothing was going to come easy in that football game, running or throwing. We knew we had a challenge going in, but we needed to be better."
"The facts are ... that we didn't have days, real significant work days at all, any day this week," Jones said. "It was mostly walkthrough-type practices all week long."
"We should have been better," Romo said. "I should have been better. And I am going to play much better next week, I can promise you that."
He better be better. The Cowboys have fallen out of first place and cannot afford to slip up with a winnable matchup on tap against the Chicago Bears. Have you thought all along that Big D would fold? We're about to find out.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 13 games and reacts to the news of RGIII's benching in D.C. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.