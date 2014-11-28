 Skip to main content
Tony Romo: 'I should have been better'

Published: Nov 28, 2014 at 02:43 AM

Tony Romo came crashing down to Earth on Thanksgiving.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has played some of the best football of his career in 2014, but Thursday acted as a curious outlier. The Cowboys were flat, and Romo's 38-game passing touchdown streak was snapped in a potentially foreboding33-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"When we watch the tape, we are going to see that we did not block well enough, we did not catch well enough and we did not throw well enough," Romo said, according to The Dallas Morning News. "Nothing was going to come easy in that football game, running or throwing. We knew we had a challenge going in, but we needed to be better."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones strongly hinted that the timing of the division showdown played a major factor in his team's flat effort. The Cowboys' Sunday night to Thursday night turnaround was the quickest for any team in NFL history.

"The facts are ... that we didn't have days, real significant work days at all, any day this week," Jones said. "It was mostly walkthrough-type practices all week long."

Romo made no excuses for the Cowboys' offense, which managed just 267 net yards of offense.

"We should have been better," Romo said. "I should have been better. And I am going to play much better next week, I can promise you that."

He better be better. The Cowboys have fallen out of first place and cannot afford to slip up with a winnable matchup on tap against the Chicago Bears. Have you thought all along that Big D would fold? We're about to find out.

