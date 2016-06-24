Tony Romo heads most impactful players returning from injury

6) Jamaal Charles, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: It's fair to say Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston would have a bigger impact on this team -- as he's recovering from his own ACL surgery -- but there's no way of knowing when he'll actually be on the field. It could be as late as November or December before that happens. Charles, on the other hand, should be ready after tearing the ACL in his right knee in a Week 5 loss to Chicago. The really nice aspect of his return is that the Chiefs can be more selective in how they use him this coming season. In 2013, Charles represented approximately 37 percent of this team's offensive production. Three years later, he'll be part of a backfield that benefitted from surprising production out of little-known backs Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware in Charles' absence. For a four-time Pro Bowler who turns 30 in December -- and is coming off the second ACL operation of his career -- Charles should do well with more rest and more help.