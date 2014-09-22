Tony Romo: 'Everything was firing' for me in victory

A week ago, Gregg Rosenthal wasn't the only one wondering if Tony Romo's days as a top 10 NFL quarterback were over following offseason back surgery.
After Romo uncorked a pick-six to go down 21-0 in the middle of the second quarter of Sunday's game at St. Louis, NFL observers ratcheted it up a notch, shoveling dirt on the veteran's career.
Something clicked after the interception, though, as Romo completed 12 of 15 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns thereafter.
"I felt stronger, felt as if everything was firing, activation sequence, blah, blah, blah, stuff like that," Romo said, via Fox Sports Southwest. "That wasn't necessarily as well as I wanted to probably play the first couple of weeks, but I've played through injury and stuff before. You just kind of manage it and play to the best of your ability."
Romo's 116.8 passer rating Sunday was his highest since the Week 5 shootout against the Broncos last season. Using his legs to get out of trouble, he started taking chances down the field for the first time this season.
"Marked difference," owner Jerry Jones said. "Even though we were not keeping the chains moving, I saw the same thing you saw, his quickness, his ability to escape, his ability to whip around and change directions. And as he would probably tell you, it was firing today, talking about his back and his nerves and things like that."
Even with DeMarco Murray shouldering a heavier load and leading the NFL in rushing by 70 yards, the Cowboys will go as Romo goes this season. With a defense as generous as theirs, Romo hasn't pulled his team out of a double-digit deficit for the last time.
