Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys save their season in Philadelphia

Published: Nov 12, 2012 at 11:41 AM

It's tough to win on the road, it's even more impressive if it's done in a win-or-else grudgematch with a bitter division rival.

Greatest on the road ...

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

The game was dubbed the "Desperation Bowl" ... and the "Elimination Bowl" ... and each moniker appropriately fit the NFC East tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles -- each entering Week 10 with identically disappointing 3-5 records.

Romo helped the Cowboys survive the Eagles' surge to a touchdown lead in the third quarter. His second touchdown of the game -- a 30-yard pass to Dez Bryant -- drew Dallas into a tie. Then, the Cowboys defense took over to pummel the Eagles' remaining playoff hopes with a 21-point fourth quarter. The Cowboys won going away, 38-23, effectively ending the Eagles' postseason chances.

The victorious Cowboys emerged from their trip to Philadelphia in a better playoff position than expected. The win -- coupled with a New York Giants loss to the Cincinnati Bengals -- thrust the Cowboys back into the thick of the NFC East race. At 4-5, the Cowboys are 1½ behind the division-leading Giants, but will play five of their next six games at home.

Also considered:

Arian Foster, Houston Texans

It was wet, cold and sloppy at Soldier Field, perfect conditions for the host Chicago Bears to assert their dominance over another perceived Super Bowl contender, the Houston Texans. Instead, in a game between two of the NFL's best teams that was short of style points, Foster helped fuel a pivotal Texans' win, a 13-6 victory over the modern-day "Monsters of the Midway."

Foster rushed for 102 yards and scored the game's only touchdown on a diving catch on a pass from Matt Schaub. In a game loaded with offensive talent, Foster turned out to be the only reliable source of yardage. The win assured that the Texans would maintain the best record in the AFC and remain in the driver's seat for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

NFLPA_for_white_inside.jpg

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Manning helped make sure that the return of his coach John Fox to Carolina was a successful one. Manning threw for 301 yard and a touchdown in a 36-14 Denver Broncos rout of the Carolina Panthers. It was the Broncos' fourth consecutive win and helped pad the team's lead in the AFC West.

Individually for Manning, he reached a career milestone by throwing his 420th career touchdown pass. That tied him with Dan Marino for second-most all-time behind Brett Favre, who holds the record at 508 touchdown passes.

