Around the NFL

Tony Romo calls Green Bay Packers 'the team to beat'

Published: Jun 26, 2018 at 08:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Tony Romo's transition from the gridiron to the broadcast booth exceeding even the loftiest expectations. Perhaps the most trusted NFL game analyst since John Madden, Romo even earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sports Personality in his first year on the job.

While the former Cowboys quarterback was touted primarily for his ability to envision play calls in advance, that limited narrative ignores the breadth of his football acumen. In his most transcendent moments, Romo channeled Willy Wonka as a choose-your-adventure tour guide, allowing the television audience to experience a phenomenon akin to virtual reality.

When he speaks, football fans listen.

After wrapping up his 15th annual football camp in Burlington, Wisconsin last week, Romo told his hometown reporters that the Packers will be the "team to beat" this season if the acquisitions in the defensive backfield pan out.

"I think the Packers probably got better more than any team I saw this offseason," Romo said, via WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. "It's early and injuries happen, but right now, they're right at the top for me as far as a team you wouldn't want to see in the playoffs."

Romo pointed to the secondary and offensive line as last year's weak spots that have been reinforced, adding that the wide receiver corps could be "even more dynamic" if one of the young wideouts emerges as a reliable playmaker. After playing with future Hall of Famer Jason Witten for a decade, though, Romo singled out a former All-Pro tight end as the potential difference-maker for Green Bay's 2018 prospects.

"The Jimmy Graham thing is a big deal, people don't understand," Romo explained. "You're going to see old school Jimmy Graham. You pair him with Aaron Rodgers, you're going to see a little bit of a different animal. In the red zone, that will be almost unstoppable. If the secondary is a little bit better, I think they're the team to beat this year."

Romo can be accused of playing to the local fans' obvious bias, but that doesn't alter the fact that he's offering cogent, sober-minded analysis from a position of expertise.

He's far from alone in his optimistic outlook for the Packers. After studying last year's game tape, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal recently predicted that a reinvigorated Rodgers would "lay waste" to opposing defenses this season.

Before Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone last October, Green Bay was shaping up as a legitimate title contender. Now that Rodgers is healthy, Graham is onboard as a red-zone mismatch and former Browns coach Mike Pettine is reshaping an overhauled defense, Romo has every reason to believe the Packers will be in the thick of the Super Bowl hunt come January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

In Super Bowl LVI, Zac Taylor will face off against the coach and team that propelled him to the Bengals' head-coaching gig: Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams. The Cincinnati coach remembers that experience fondly.
news

John Madden public memorial to be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Feb. 14

The Madden Family announced Monday that a public memorial in celebration of Madden's life will be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE C.J. Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Andy Reid: There's nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes 'cross-eyed' following loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his QB's play Monday.
news

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores among four candidates included in Saints' head coach interviews this week

The Saints aren't wasting any time finding Sean Payton's replacement, and the list of candidates includes a Super Bowl-winning coach. New Orleans interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Sunday.
news

Giants coach Brian Daboll embraces developing Daniel Jones: We're trying 'to give him some stability'

Giants' new head football coach Brian Daboll is tasked with rehabbing the career of QB Daniel Jones. In his introductory news conference Monday, Daboll said supporting the 24-year-old signal-caller is priority No. 1.
news

Eric Weddle, retired for two seasons, led Rams in tackles in NFC Championship win over 49ers

The Rams stunningly signed Eric Weddle ahead of their postseason run after injuries to their safety crew left them woefully thin. Equally surprising: He's been a difference-maker in their run to the Super Bowl.
news

Tyrann Mathieu 'hoping' to re-sign with Chiefs: 'I don't have any control over that'

With the Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, one critical free agent is star safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿. The 29-year-old said after the game that he hopes to remain in K.C.
news

Vonn Bell, Bengals defense smother Mahomes, Chiefs after hot start: 'We never batted an eye'

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had the Bengals defense on its heels early in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, as the Chiefs raced out to a 21-3 lead and moved the ball at will. Then the halftime bell rang, and the Bengals D shifted into shutdown mode.
news

Matthew Stafford on Rams' Super Bowl run: 'Long time coming'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the year with an 0-3 record in the postseason. He's evened that up at 3-3 in one magical run.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW