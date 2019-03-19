Tony Jefferson: 'You can sleep if you want' on Ravens

"It was tough to see those guys leave because when I first got there, they were there, and they had already established what it meant to be a Raven," Jefferson reflected during a visit to the NFL Network headquarters on Monday. "I learned from them, watched them and just to see them leaving, it hurts. I knew maybe one or two guys I was thinking weren't going to be back. But not all of them. I didn't think all of them would be gone.