Tony Jefferson expected to sign with Baltimore Ravens

The addition gives Baltimore one of the league's more enviable safety pairings, despite Weddle being closer to the twilight of his career than the genesis. It brings more certainty to the back end of a secondary that has become unsettled with the release of corner Shareece Wright and safety Kendrick Lewis, and possible release of Lardarius Webb, who played safety in 2016. Jefferson's addition also brings instant personnel credibility to a unit that collectively overachieved in a late-season playoff push that ultimately fell short.