Tony Gonzalez: Falcons' Matt Ryan is an 'elite quarterback now'

If you look at the final four and who's left, look at the quarterbacks. It's either that or you have this incredible, once-every-10-year-type defense. There are three Hall of Fame quarterbacks and Matt is probably the MVP and arguably playing better than all of them. I just think if the Chiefs keep building that defense up to what Denver had last year, Alex Smith could win you a Super Bowl. Or he's got to improve his game a little bit and get better. He is a good quarterback because he's going to win 10 or 11 games per year, but if you want to get to the Super Bowl, that's the kind of quarterback you've got to be.