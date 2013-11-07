Tony Dorsett, two others found to have signs of CTE in UCLA tests

Published: Nov 07, 2013 at 10:12 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • ESPN reported that NFL greats Tony Dorsett, Joe DeLamielleure and Leonard Marshall have been diagnosed as having signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, a Seattle neurosurgeon who serves as co-chair of the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee, earlier this year told "Outside the Lines" that the UCLA CTE study was "promising work." He said the researchers were "honest about the limitations as well as being excited about the findings."

This week's ESPN report went on to say:

  • Nano Werk wrote about how nanotechnology embedded into football helmets could give real-time concussion results.
  • The Kansas State Collegian reported that the pre-workout supplement "Craze" contains amphetamines and multiple forms of methylphenethylamine, a chemical found in adrenaline.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

